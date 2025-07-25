5HF Hosts Annual Farm to Table Feast

July 31 is the last day to purchase tickets at a reduced price for the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation annual Farm to Table Fabulous Feast. Full price tickets will be on sale starting August 1st.

This year’s event, at beautiful Gee Farms in Stockbridge on Sunday, September 14, will feature a down-home chicken barbeque prepared by members of the Stockbridge Firefighters Association with help from the Stockbridge Area Emergency Services Authority cadets, using poultry raised by Future Farmers of America students in Stockbridge.

“You won’t want to miss this unforgettable evening,” said Jackie Scheller, the Open Air Market of Stockbridge manager and this year’s event coordinator. “The annual Farm to Table gathering brings together neighbors, farmers, and community to celebrate our local farmers markets. It’s more than a meal – it’s a tribute to the fun of gathering together.”

Vegetarian menu options are also available, including side dishes prepared using local produce sourced from area farms. Tickets include dinner, 2 drink tickets, and live music.

Purchase individual tickets ($70) or a table for 8 ($550) here: https://www.5healthytowns.org/farm-to-table-dinner/

After August 1, ticket prices will be $75.

Proceeds from this event support farmers markets in the 5 Healthy Towns region, including Chelsea, Dexter Winter Farmers Market, Grass Lake, Manchester, and the Open Air Market of Stockbridge.

Farm to Table 2025 will also feature music by The McDonald Brothers, a silent auction of gift baskets and gift cards from area businesses, and tours of the Gee Farms Arboretum and grounds.