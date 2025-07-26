Dexter Township looks at Lifesaving Ordinance Codes

Dexter Township is exploring adopting an overall fire protection ordinance. It’s something that isn’t in place yet even as the Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) recommends it.

In the next month, the township board will have the ordinance language before them for possible approval.

Things begin with the DAFD interlocal agreement, which specifies that the participating entities (Dexter City, Webster Township and Dexter Township) will have a fire code. The DAFD board recently passed a resolution in support of this concept. However, only Dexter City has one now, but Dexter Township said they are working to remedy this.

Historically, the implementation of fire codes in the U.S. is a major reason why loss of life and property from fires has declined over the decades.

The Dexter Township recommendation report on this topic begins with, “The adoption of a fire protection ordinance is an essential step in strengthening the Dexter Area Fire Department’s (DAFD) ability to safeguard the community. A fire protection ordinance formally establishes the fire department’s authority, creates a consistent framework for fire prevention and safety, and aligns local practices with nationally recognized standards. This supports DAFD’s strategic goals, enhances operational consistency, and contributes to long-term risk reduction and community resilience.”

The DAFD recommends “adopting the 2024 editions of the International Fire Code (IFC) and NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) 1 – Fire Code as the foundation of the ordinance.”

For more understanding, Dexter Township’s report states, “The IFC, developed by the International Code Council (ICC), focuses on fire prevention, hazardous materials, egress requirements, and fire protection systems, with an emphasis on new construction. The NFPA 1 Fire Code, developed by the National Fire Protection Association, complements the IFC by addressing building maintenance, operations, permitting, inspections, and emergency planning. Together, they provide a comprehensive and modern set of tools to guide both prevention and response efforts.”

It said the benefits of adopting these codes include:

• Enhancing public safety through enforceable fire and life safety standards

• Providing clarity and consistency for building owners, developers, and staff

• Supporting responsible growth and economic development through predictable permitting requirements

• Enables communities to collect fees for permits and/or violations

• Reducing legal and liability risks for the fire department and member municipalities

The township report notes, “These codes do not apply to existing, owner-occupied single-family homes unless those homes are used for specific non-residential purposes such as short-term rentals, daycare, or foster care. Residential construction standards are governed separately under the International Residential Code (IRC).”

The recommendation said, “Adopting these codes also allows DAFD to address emerging and complex risks that current local ordinances do not fully cover. These include electric vehicle charging infrastructure, large-scale battery storage systems, solar and wind energy installations, short-term rentals, and mobile food service vehicles. The ordinance also provides minimum specifications for fire department access to commercial and multifamily properties and regulates open burning. These requirements can supplement or replace some portions of local ordinances.”

The recommendation report sums it up this way, “Uniform code adoption across all DAFD member municipalities will allow for consistent enforcement, streamlined inspection processes, and a unified approach to fire and life safety. While communities may exempt individual sections in limited cases where conflicts exist with existing local ordinances, such exemptions should be minimized to maintain code effectiveness. This ordinance will enhance DAFD’s ability to protect lives, reduce property loss, and respond effectively to modern challenges in the built environment.”

The township is inviting the community to submit questions or comments regarding the fire ordinance to [email protected]