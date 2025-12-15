$8.2 Million Roadwork Plan Targets 30 Miles Across Washtenaw County in 2026

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) budgeted almost $8.2 million for the enhancement and improvement of roughly 30 miles of paved and unpaved roads across Washtenaw County during the 2026 construction season. This work is supported through 2025-2028 Four-Year County-Wide Roads and Non-motorized Millage, Federal Funds, Township partnerships, and Michigan Transportation Funds (MTF).
“This 2026 Resurfacing Program is another step in our ongoing effort to revitalize and upgrade our transportation network,” said Brent Schlack, P.E., Director of Engineering and County Highway Engineer. “These improvements happen thanks to teamwork, smart planning, and shared resources.”
WCRC will host a virtual public information meeting regarding the County-wide Resurfacing projects on January 14, 2026.
Roadwork is set to kick-off in mid-April and continue into fall 2026, weather permitting. The organization will also complete forestry work along project routes to help keep the roadways safe and resilient.
Drivers can expect the usual construction-season mix of detours, daytime closures, lane shifts, and flagging operations—though access will remain open for those who live or work within the project areas.
|Township
|Location
|Funding
|Traffic Impact
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Huron River Dr and Geddes Rd
|Millage, $255,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Ann Arbor
|Whitehall Rd between Earhart Rd and Plymouth Rd
|Millage,$110,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Ann Arbor, Northfield, Salem, Superior
|Dixboro Rd between M-14 and Pontiac Trail
|Federal, $655,000
|Road closure with Detour (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Augusta
|Stony Creek Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd
|Federal, $420,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Dexter
|Hankerd Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County Line
|Millage, $640,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Dexter, Lima
|Lima Center Rd between Beach Rd and Island Lake Rd
|Millage, $105,000
|Daytime closure (Limestone Overlay)
|Freedom
|Reno Rd between Heiber Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Millage, $99,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Lyndon
|Waterloo Rd between Cassidy Rd and Lingaine Rd
|Millage, $114,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Lyndon
|Waterloo Rd between Clark Lake Rd and M-52
|Millage, $140,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Northfield Twp., Livingston County
|8 Mile Rd between Lemen Rd and County Line
|Millage, $132,000
|Road closure with Detour (Pulverize & Pave)
|Pittsfield
|Stone School Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Varsity Dr
|Millage, $88,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Pittsfield, York
|Bemis Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd
|Millage, $457,000
|Road closure with Detour (Pulverize & Pave)
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Millage, $275,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Scio
|Wagner Rd between Miller Rd and Huron River Dr
|Millage, $198,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter Ann Arbor Rd and Joy Rd
|Millage, $512,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Sharon
|Grass Lake Rd between Sylvan Rd and M-52
|Millage, $200,000
|Flagging (Mill &Resurfacing)
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and M-153
|Federal, $600,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd between Leforge Rd and Prospect Rd
|Millage, $220,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Sylvan
|Old US-12 between County Line and I-94
|Federal, $1,028,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd between Textile Rd and Grove Rd
|Millage, $162,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Ypsilanti
|Cross Rd between City of Ypsilanti and Harris Rd
|Millage, $145,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Ypsilanti
|Ellsworth Rd between Golfside Rd and Hewitt Rd
|Federal, $603,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Ypsilanti
|Grove St between Emerick St and Harris Rd
|Federal, $519,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
|Ypsilanti
|Holmes Rd between Ford Blvd and Business Route 12
|Millage,$464,000
|Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)