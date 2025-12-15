$8.2 Million Roadwork Plan Targets 30 Miles Across Washtenaw County in 2026

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) budgeted almost $8.2 million for the enhancement and improvement of roughly 30 miles of paved and unpaved roads across Washtenaw County during the 2026 construction season. This work is supported through 2025-2028 Four-Year County-Wide Roads and Non-motorized Millage, Federal Funds, Township partnerships, and Michigan Transportation Funds (MTF).



“This 2026 Resurfacing Program is another step in our ongoing effort to revitalize and upgrade our transportation network,” said Brent Schlack, P.E., Director of Engineering and County Highway Engineer. “These improvements happen thanks to teamwork, smart planning, and shared resources.”



WCRC will host a virtual public information meeting regarding the County-wide Resurfacing projects on January 14, 2026.



Roadwork is set to kick-off in mid-April and continue into fall 2026, weather permitting. The organization will also complete forestry work along project routes to help keep the roadways safe and resilient.



Drivers can expect the usual construction-season mix of detours, daytime closures, lane shifts, and flagging operations—though access will remain open for those who live or work within the project areas.

