December 15, 2025

$8.2 Million Roadwork Plan Targets 30 Miles Across Washtenaw County in 2026

STN Staff

Public SafetyWashtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) budgeted almost $8.2 million for the enhancement and improvement of roughly 30 miles of paved and unpaved roads across Washtenaw County during the 2026 construction season. This work is supported through 2025-2028 Four-Year County-Wide Roads and Non-motorized Millage, Federal Funds, Township partnerships, and Michigan Transportation Funds (MTF).

“This 2026 Resurfacing Program is another step in our ongoing effort to revitalize and upgrade our transportation network,” said Brent Schlack, P.E., Director of Engineering and County Highway Engineer. “These improvements happen thanks to teamwork, smart planning, and shared resources.”
 
WCRC will host a virtual public information meeting regarding the County-wide Resurfacing projects on January 14, 2026.
 
Roadwork is set to kick-off in mid-April and continue into fall 2026, weather permitting. The organization will also complete forestry work along project routes to help keep the roadways safe and resilient.
 
Drivers can expect the usual construction-season mix of detours, daytime closures, lane shifts, and flagging operations—though access will remain open for those who live or work within the project areas.
 

TownshipLocationFundingTraffic Impact
Ann ArborDixboro Rd between Huron River Dr and Geddes RdMillage, $255,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Ann ArborWhitehall Rd between Earhart Rd and Plymouth RdMillage,$110,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Ann Arbor, Northfield, Salem, SuperiorDixboro Rd between M-14 and Pontiac TrailFederal, $655,000Road closure with Detour (Mill & Resurfacing)
AugustaStony Creek Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis RdFederal, $420,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
DexterHankerd Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County LineMillage, $640,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Dexter, LimaLima Center Rd between Beach Rd and Island Lake RdMillage, $105,000Daytime closure (Limestone Overlay)
FreedomReno Rd between Heiber Rd and Pleasant Lake RdMillage, $99,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
LyndonWaterloo Rd between Cassidy Rd and Lingaine RdMillage, $114,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
LyndonWaterloo Rd between Clark Lake Rd and M-52Millage, $140,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Northfield Twp., Livingston County8 Mile Rd between Lemen Rd and County LineMillage, $132,000Road closure with Detour (Pulverize & Pave)
PittsfieldStone School Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Varsity DrMillage, $88,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Pittsfield, YorkBemis Rd between Warner Rd and Platt RdMillage, $457,000Road closure with Detour (Pulverize & Pave)
Pittsfield, YpsilantiMunger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12Millage, $275,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Scio Wagner Rd between Miller Rd and Huron River DrMillage, $198,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter Ann Arbor Rd and Joy RdMillage, $512,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
SharonGrass Lake Rd between Sylvan Rd and M-52Millage, $200,000Flagging (Mill &Resurfacing)
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and M-153Federal, $600,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Superior, YpsilantiClark Rd between Leforge Rd and Prospect RdMillage, $220,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
SylvanOld US-12 between County Line and I-94Federal, $1,028,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Ypsilanti Bridge Rd between Textile Rd and Grove RdMillage, $162,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Ypsilanti Cross Rd between City of Ypsilanti and Harris RdMillage, $145,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Ypsilanti Ellsworth Rd between Golfside Rd and Hewitt RdFederal, $603,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Ypsilanti Grove St between Emerick St and Harris RdFederal, $519,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)
Ypsilanti Holmes Rd between Ford Blvd and Business Route 12Millage,$464,000Flagging (Mill & Resurfacing)

