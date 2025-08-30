Call for Participation in a Community Mural in Saline’s Leather Bucket Alley

The Community is hereby invited to help paint Leather Bucket Alley. Cleaning & prep Sept. 2–3; Community painting Sept. 4–14, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. daily (weather-dependent)

Saline Main Street invites neighbors, families, and friends to help transform Leather Bucket Alley into a vibrant ground mural celebrating our city. Cleaning and surface prep will take place September 2–3, followed by community painting September 4–14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day, weather-dependent. No experience is necessary—just bring comfortable clothes you don’t mind getting a little paint on and come ready to leave your footprint (literally!).

The project is led by artist Curtis Wallace, owner of The Be Creative Studio and funded in part by an MEDC Vibrancy Grant. The design draws inspiration from native Michigan flora and the spirit of Leather Bucket Alley, inviting residents to “leave their footprint,” add color, and help bring the alley to life as a welcoming public space.

“I love being a part of making this mural happen in Saline for our community,” said Mary Dettling, Executive Director of Saline Main Street. “This is a unique opportunity to leave your mark on downtown for years to come.”

“I love projects where the studio stretches into the community, turning everyday moments into works of art,” said Curtis Wallace. “We’ll make the process simple and fun so everyone—kids with an adult, teens, adults, and seniors—can add a bit of themselves to the finished piece.”

How to Participate

When: Community painting Sept. 4–14 , 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. daily (weather-dependent)

Community painting , (weather-dependent) Where: Leather Bucket Alley , entrance off S. Ann Arbor Street in downtown Saline

, entrance off S. Ann Arbor Street in downtown Saline What to bring: Clothes/shoes for painting, and sun protection. All paint and supplies provided on site along with cold water.

Clothes/shoes for painting, and sun protection. All paint and supplies provided on site along with cold water. Who can join: All ages are welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. Drop-ins encouraged—no art experience needed.

About the Lead Artist – Curtis Wallace

Curtis Wallace is a Michigan-based artist and educator and the owner of The Be Creative Studio. Known locally for his engaging portrait workshops, collaborative public-art projects, and inspiring murals, Wallace centers community participation in his work, using bold color, approachable techniques, and hands-on guidance to help residents of all ages co-create lasting, joyful places.