January 23, 2026

A Day of Service in Saline on MLK Jr. Day

Lonnie Huhman

EducationSaline

A group of Saline Area Schools’ staff, students and parents lent a helping hand on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when they made a visit to the Saline Area Social Service location.

The group, which included three staff members, six parents, and six students, completed a variety of tasks that day which were assigned to them by the Volunteer Coordinator, including breaking down bulk donations into smaller units, organizing donations, and cleaning the floors, pantry, and high-touch surfaces throughout the space. 

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years. Its mission is to provide food, emergency aid, and support to those in need in the community. They aim to build a stronger community of neighbors helping neighbors.

SASS was preparing for a large donation that was expected to happen the next weekend in conjunction with the Saline High School National Honor Society canned food drive. The group’s activities helped SASS feel prepared to restock the shelves for their neighbors.

The Sun Times News connected with Saline Superintendent Rachel Kowalski to ask how this day of service came about.

“I wanted to be very intentional about honoring the Day of Service tradition in conjunction with MLK Day here in Saline,” Kowalski said. “As I continue to learn the community, I wanted an opportunity to serve alongside parents, students, and staff. This felt like a natural and authentic way to give back while building relationships.”

Kowalski said the small group setting created an environment for rich conversations.

“The conversation that took place as we completed tasks was especially meaningful to me,” she said. “As a new resident of Saline, engaging in our community is incredibly important to me, and I genuinely appreciated the opportunity to serve alongside SAS staff, students, and families at Saline Area Social Services.”

Things went so well that this visit might become a regular thing.

Jackelyn Martin, Saline Area Schools Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, said, “While this came about as a ‘meet the new Superintendent’ type of event, it may be the start of a new tradition in conjunction with MLK Day of Service. Folks seemed to genuinely enjoy their time together while in service to our community.”

For more information about Saline Area Social Service, please visit www.salinesocialservice.com 

Photos: Students, parents and staff from Saline lend a hand. Photos courtesy of Saline Area Schools

