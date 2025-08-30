A Day on the Job: CSC Meals on Wheels Delivery Drivers

By Dawn Putnam | CSC Connections Coordinator

A few stops. An hour or so a week. It seems like it’s so little, yet while riding along with Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) volunteer Guerin Wilkinson, it was easy to see the powerful impact Meals on Wheels has for area seniors.

Like all CSC Meals on Wheels drivers, Guerin knows the seniors on his route by name. At each stop, he’s greeted with warm smiles. Guerin is a familiar face, and his visits are clearly anticipated. The deliveries are quick, but never too quick to chat for a moment about the beautiful weather or to hear about a senior’s family.

“Loneliness and isolation are real concerns for seniors in our community,” CSC Executive Director Jennifer Smith said. “Our Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers play a vital role in meeting this need by building meaningful connections with the seniors they serve.”

On Guerin’s Tuesday route, he delivers 14 meals to seniors in the Chelsea community – just a fraction of the approximately 10,920 meals delivered in the first six months of 2025, according to Bonnie Beeman, CSC’s Senior Nutrition Program Coordinator. Currently, CSC’s 30 regular drivers and 15 substitutes handle five routes five days a week in the Chelsea area and two routes twice a week in the Manchester area. Each regular driver delivers once a week to seniors on their route.

Guerin Wilkinson picks up his deliveries for the day

Routes begin at 10:45 a.m. when volunteers arrive to pick up meals. After signing in, Guerin finds his cart loaded with a cooler bag of milk, an electric bag containing trays of hot food, and grocery bags containing the rest of each meal. Every bag and meal is marked with a senior’s name, and Guerin takes a few seconds to organize these by stop as he loads them into this car. Then we are off.

Guerin’s route includes nine home deliveries plus a stop at The Pines Senior Apartments, where we drop off several meals.

“People really appreciate the visits, and it is a good way to make sure people are safe,” Guerin says.

At our last stop, no one answers the door. Guerin calls the senior, then their emergency contact. It turns out our missing senior is out with a friend – no crisis. However, this simple daily check-in offers families and seniors peace of mind. If a senior is not home, food is not left. We return to the senior center with one meal and our empty delivery bags. From start to finish, we spend about an hour on our mission.

Good nutrition is important for seniors’ strength, energy, and overall well-being. It lowers the risk of health problems, improves mobility, and supports mental health.

“Many older adults face challenges like loss of appetite, difficulty cooking, or limited access to healthy food,” Smith said. “A hot, nutritious meal five days a week can be life-changing.”

The meals delivered are the same meals served each day in the Senior Cafe. The menu can be found on the Chelsea Senior Center website and in the monthly newsletter.

“Meals on Wheels supports older adults so they can maintain their health, independence and ability to age in their own homes,” CSC Assistant Director Jon Van Hoek said.

CSC’s Meals on Wheels program is hoping to add another delivery route. Beeman said that to do so, they need seven more volunteers: five to cover each weekday and two substitutes. Those with a free hour can make a big difference.

“It isn’t much for me, but it means a lot to others,” Guerin said.

To volunteer, call the CSC office at 734-475-9242.