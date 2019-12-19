Advertisement





The number one reported barrier to seeking dental treatment is cost, according to Dr. David Traynor of Beacon Dental in Dexter.

This statement led to another question, so what can be done.

Well, Traynor thinks Beacon has a helpful solution and he’s even made a locally-filmed commercial to let people know about it.

“Too many times I have had patients come in that have delayed dental care because they are concerned about cost,” said Traynor, who grew up in England and moved with his parents to Ann Arbor in 1996. “They have delayed treatment to the point where they are now in pain or have broken teeth. I found this upsetting and wanted to offer a way to help. Unfortunately they have delayed until they are in a situation that needs extensive treatment and so now it is expensive.”

He said he was “Fed up to the back teeth,” which is a good English phrase that he thinks is particularly fitting as this story is focused on dental care.

“The hallmark of modern medicine is prevention,” he said. “Our plan is designed to help patients come to the dentist on a regular basis so we can focus on prevention. If we see patients regularly any problems can be detected early when they are smaller. That means problems are easier to fix and cheaper for patients.”

The unique approach at Beacon, he said, is in its membership plan.

“It is not dental insurance, it is a different approach,” Traynor said. “It is to help people who do not have dental insurance be able to afford preventive dental care and to get a discount for any needed dental treatment.”

Traynor opened Beacon Dental on North Territorial Road in January 2008 and then moved the office to 7200 Dan Hoey Road, Suite D in September 2014. He and his wife, a professor at the University of Michigan, live in Dexter with their two sons.

His practice is a general dental office that offers care to adults, seniors and children. It offers all preventive services, and provides restorations such as fillings, crowns, bridge as well as partial dentures and complete dentures. They also do extractions and root canal therapy as well as scaling and root planning treatment for gum disease, and cosmetic work such as whitening and veneers.

He and his staff have seen many cases and sides one will see in the daily work of a dentist’s office. This experience has led to this unique approach.

“The membership plan is like any club you might join like a fitness club or perhaps more like a discount store membership like Costco or Amazon prime,” Traynor said. “You join a membership to access a discount.”

The plan has a monthly fee and covers all standard preventive treatment which includes cleanings, exams, necessary X-rays and fluoride treatments. It also covers emergency exams if needed. The membership fee itself offers significant savings versus simply paying for those preventive services.

Traynor said if member patients do need treatment they receive a 20 percent loyalty discount off the fees, so therefore there this is a very simple plan with no hidden fees or costs.

Beacon worked with the locally-owned company Cade Advertising to get the word out on what they believe is an important offering at their office. Traynor said they did the commercial because they want people to know that something like this plan exists.

“We have patients with insurance coming to our dental office, but we needed to reach people that are not coming to see us,” he said. “We want them to know they can come in, that this membership plan is available to them. That we are offering an affordable way to get preventive dental care and that we are offering them a way to get a discount on treatment.”

A photo clip from Beacon’s commercial.

Another part of this conversation with Traynor is that he notes they also want people to take a long hard look at their dental insurance.

“Often it is not the answer that people think it is,” he said. “There are many cases where people aren’t even sure what they are paying for dental insurance or what treatment the insurance will cover, when it will cover it or how much of it will be covered. The insurance companies aren’t doing anything out of the goodness of their hearts, they make a lot of money by charging premiums and deductibles and co-pays and then put up lots of road blocks when treatment is needed.”

Here’s a link to the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH0_6LgVH7g