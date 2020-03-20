Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Among the many things that have been altered by the COVID-19 coronavirus situation is high school sports, with seasons put on hold and some ending early.

This may seem insignificant to some when looking at the greater situation, but for many local student-athletes and coaches, who have all dedicated themselves through a lot of time and effort, it’s been tough.

Two local teams wondering about their seasons are the softball teams from Chelsea and Dexter.

As things were postponed and/or canceled for the school districts over the weekend of March 14-15, The Sun Times News reached out to some local coaches to get a sense of how the teams were feeling about the challenges facing them.

“The Coronavirus has had a big impact on us and everyone in the state,” said Chelsea Varsity Softball Coach Jeff Connelly on March 15. “Our players put a great deal of time and effort preparing in the off season, so they were looking forward to the season. Obviously the girls are concerned about the virus, yet they have been understanding of the steps take to curtail its spread, but at the same time they are frustrated that our season has been interrupted.”

Dexter’s coach Tim Kimball concurred and said, “This has caused a great deal of uncertainty.”

Kimball said by email on March 14 that they were told that it’s possible that they may not even have a season this year. He said the SEC athletic Directors were going to meet in the coming week to discuss schedules.

“I know that high school sports missing a season does not seem very significant when compared to the professional and college sports cancellations. We may not have the big TV or advertising contracts that they have, but what we do have is numbers,” Kimball said. “Michigan had about 289,000 high school students participate in a sport in the 2018-2019 school year. This opportunity for high school and college athletes does not come back, it is lost forever. I hope that our leaders are considering this as they make decisions to keep us all safe.”

Connelly said the steps to taken curtail the spread Coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of their annual spring break softball trip to South Carolina, which is the first time that the program hasn’t traveled south since the early 1980’s.

“The girls are obviously disappointed, but our message to them was to remain optimistic and when the season resumes we will make the best of what is left,” Connelly said. “Until then the girls will have to work on their own to maintain their skills. The MHSAA mandated that all the teams throughout the state cannot practice during the break, so we will all be in the same situation once the season resumes.”

So in the meantime, how do they stay ready to compete?

Kimball said they are not allowed to use the schools or to have practices. He said they encouraged them to do workouts and to play catch, pitch or hit if they have the facilities to do so, but as a team they were going to do some WEB meetings to cover as much training as they could.

“We can cover things like how to chart at bats, how to score a game (scorebook), some of our signs, team operations, etc.” Kimball said.

In looking to the past and ahead, both coaches said the community plays a big part in helping their seasons.

When asked what he wanted the community to know, Kimball answered, “That we are hoping to have a season, even if it is abbreviated. We have been doing small group work since December. We are not pursuing our field sponsorship or banner sales since we don’t know if we will have a season. If we do, we will need their support. Equipment and uniforms have been ordered and will still need to be paid for.

Connelly said, “As for the community, I’d tell them that we will be back, but I’d also tell them thank you. Our community has been tremendously committed and supportive of the Chelsea Softball Program over the years, which has played a big role in our long term success.”

These are just two of the local teams impacted. From swimming, lacrosse, track and field to baseball, golf, soccer, water polo and tennis as well as little league and youth sports, many student-athletes are also dealing with some disappointing and uncertain feelings as the many unknowns of the current situation continues.