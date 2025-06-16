A Familiar Face is the New Assistant Superintendent for Milan Area Schools

Starting July 1, Milan Area Schools will have a new Assistant Superintendent with Jennifer Bookout hired into the position at the June 4 Board of Education meeting.

With longtime superintendent Bryan Girbach retiring this month and assistant superintendent Ryan McMahon moving into that position, the school district recently went through a hiring process to find a new assistant superintendent. From this, Bookout was recommended for hiring, which the school board unanimously approved.

Prior to the school board’s vote, McMahon spoke about the hiring decision. McMahon said he was excited to bring this recommendation to the school board and noted that Bookout is a well known staff member in the community, both as a principal and resident. He said her elementary experience compliments his secondary experience and they should make a “good team.”

During her career in education, Bookout has worked with both elementary and middle school students in a variety of settings, including students with special needs and accelerated learners.

McMahon said during the hiring process Bookout rose to the top of the list and was the overwhelming favorite of the selection committee.

Bookout began working in Milan Area Schools in 2019 as the Principal of Symons Elementary. In 2023, she became the Milan Middle School Principal. She has been in the field of education for more than 20 years. Her own educational background includes a Master of Education degree from the University of Michigan, Administrative Certification from Eastern Michigan University and she is working towards an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership.

She has said a big goal of hers is fostering a learning environment that promotes academic excellence, personal growth, and a sense of community. Her philosophy of education is “built around the belief that students learn best when they feel capable, connected, and have opportunities to contribute to the school community.”

Photo of Jennifer Bookout courtesy of LinkedIn