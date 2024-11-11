November 11, 2024 Donate
Dexter, Washtenaw County

A Fatal Crash in Dexter Township

A Fatal Crash in Dexter Township

A driver died after a single vehicle crash in Dexter Township on November 10.

The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) responded along with Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA) and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) to a single vehicle crash on Dexter Pinckney Road, near Bell Road, at 1:19 a.m. on that Sunday.

DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong said the vehicle left the road way and struck two trees. Armstrong said an iPhone “triggered an emergency call after the accident and this initiated the emergency response.”

Armstrong said the driver was the only occupant and was found in the vehicle and was unresponsive. He said resuscitation efforts were started at the scene by DAFD firefighters and HVA personnel and the patient was transported to the hospital and died at the University of Michigan Hospital ER.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by WCSO.

