A Festive Community Meal at Chelsea Senior Center Served by Debbie Dingell

On December 13, a festive gathering for nearly 200 seniors embodied the spirit of the holiday season. Chelsea Senior Center’s Senior Café was filled with cheerful attire, laughter and conversation, glittery centerpieces and a hearty holiday meal.

The Mitchell Community Christmas Lunch, underwritten by the Mitchell Family, is a favorite annual tradition that is open to the senior community. Chelsea School District’s cooking team prepared a feast of roast beef and traditional sides and dessert. The serving and clean-up crew consisted of Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and representatives of the City of Chelsea, Chelsea District Library, Chelsea Police, Chelsea School District, WAVE, 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, Zero Waste Coalition, Chelsea Senior Center Board of Directors.

The Senior Café, an integral part of CSC’s Senior Nutrition program, serves a hot lunch and a fresh salad bar five days a week. It is open to the senior community. New adaptive utensils and plates are now available for use in the Senior Café for those who may have a loss of dexterity, arthritis or tremors. If interested in enjoying lunch in the Senior Café, contact CSC to reserve your spot at (734) 475-9242.