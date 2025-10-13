A Fire Temporarily Closes Ann Arbor Arms in Scio Township

A roof fire led to Ann Arbor Arms closing for the day on October 12. Situated on Metty Drive, the shooting range and location for dedicated firearm safety education was expected to re-open the next day on the 13th.

Ann Arbor Arms (A3) sent out a message updating the situation:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be closed today, Sunday, October 12th, 2025, due to a small roof fire that occurred earlier. We want to assure you that everyone and everything inside the building is completely okay!

We’re currently awaiting next steps and ensuring that everything is safe before reopening. Our plan is to reopen on Monday, October 13th at 11:00 AM. If anything changes between now and then, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

We’d like to extend a huge thank you to our wonderful neighbors who alerted us right away, and to the Scio Township Fire Department for their incredibly quick response in getting to A3 and putting out the flames within minutes.

As always, thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support. We look forward to welcoming everyone back on Monday!”

The Sun Times News reached out to Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde to learn more. The Scio department responded to Ann Arbor Arms that Saturday for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the building. Houde said someone from a neighboring business saw the smoke and reported it to A3, who then called 911.

Houde said crews found the roof over one of the shooting bays on fire.

“We were able to ladder the building and extinguish the fire quickly,” Chief Houde said. “Other crews searched inside the building and found no fire inside the building.”

Scio initially requested assistance from several of neighboring departments, but canceled them after the fire was brought under control.

Houde said there was considerable damage to the roof and some of the HVAC system on the roof. However, nobody was injured in the incident. As of yet, the Scio department has not been able to determine what caused the fire.