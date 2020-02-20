Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin |

There is a fun new way for parents in the area to host sleepovers for their kids. It is an event sure to create great childhood memories and at the same time make you one of the cool parents.

Started a year ago by Saline resident Lindsay Winkler, Kamp Night Co elevates the typical sleepover into an extraordinary event.

“It was inspired by my childhood,” explains Lindsay. “I always thought that sleepovers were one of my best memories with my girlfriends – just to be able to hang out with your friends and have fun.”

Basically, a Kamp Night Co sleepover involves a teepee-style tent set up complete with mattress, sheets, and designer pillows. Lindsay does the setup and the take-down the next morning.

“It’s a fun themed party,” says Lindsay. “There are lights that I string around the tent. There are different themes to choose from such as No Drama Llama, A Night in Paris, Gamer, and Space Adventure.

Lindsay has begun offering activity packages too. There is a spa package complete with facial, water foot massage, and pedicure. Other options include designing a pillowcase or painting a birdhouse. The tents are commonly arranged around a TV for a fun night of movies, snacks, and talk. Kamp Night can revolve around any event for any reason.

“I’ve done a lot of birthday parties,” says Lindsay. I have one client who does all the holidays like Halloween and Valentine’s Day.”

She has accommodated groups as large as eight. But with a footprint of 4-feet by 5-feet, space will want to be planned out ahead of time.

From her website, Lindsay encourages folks to give Kamp Night Co a try saying, “The Kamp Night Co. will deliver an ‘unforgettable’ sleepover experience for your children and their guests. Each party is designed with lots of playful details that come together to create a fun and inviting slumberland.”

You can visit the Kamp Night Co at this link.

You can also find them on Facebook.