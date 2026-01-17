January 17, 2026

A Good Start is Not Enough for Milan Boys Basketball against New Boston

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Second half pressure was the difference for the Milan Boys Basketball Team in an away game on January 16, as they fell to New Boston Huron 58 to 41.

Milan began the game strong with Landon Talladay putting in 10 points in the first half and Ryan Hatfield hitting three-pointers from long range. Milan Coach Bill Eaddy said they played a good first half trailing by 1 at halftime 24-25. 

After halftime, New Boston came out into the third quarter with a tough defensive strategy that put the brakes on Milan’s push. Eaddy said the full court pressure from New Boston was the difference in the second half.   

The Big Reds were led by Talladay 18 points and 10 rebounds. Talladay had injured his ankle earlier in the week, but that appeared to not slow him against New Boston. Talladay was followed by Hatfield with 12 points, making 4 three pointers, Tanner Lambers scoring 4 points, Kingston Webster 3 points while Jayden Lasyone and Vincent Bodziak had 2 points each. 

Milan Area Schools, Milan Big Reds, Milan boys basketball, Milan High School

