The Prairie House, the farm’s main building.

| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Robin Hills Farm is back and ready to do what it set out to do.

Located just outside of Chelsea, Robin Hills Farm is opening its doors to the public again this month.

“I want the community to know that we are excited to reopen the farm for 2020 and thankful for the support of our neighbors,” said Adam Kovsky, managing director at Robin Hills Farm.

Robin Hills has been closed nearly two years as it restructured different parts of its offerings and business.

The farm is a 129-acre agricultural tourism destination located just north of downtown.

It’s dedicated to organic farming, education and fostering a sense of community, Kovsky said.

The Prairie House, the farm’s main building, will be open on March 5. Kovsky said regular hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday to start.

The Prairie House has the Robin’s Egg Classroom, Marketplace and Nest dining room. Kovsky said visitors will get a chance to sign up for different educational classes and workshops, walk the nature trails, choose from a great selection of local beer, wine and snacks, and reserve a spot for a true farm-to-table brunch.

The reopening is great news for the community because at its heart Robin Hills Farm is unique in so many ways.

“From an agricultural standpoint, the farm is certified organic by the USDA,” Kovsky said of its uniqueness. “From an ecological perspective, lots of work has been done to preserve the natural beauty of the site. We have created and maintained habitat for many native species of birds, reptiles, and amphibians, and we have three miles of nature trails that weave through several distinct natural communities.”

“Lots of thought has been put into the design of the buildings, barns, and infrastructure, including the use of solar panels to offset our power use,” he said. “In terms of tourism, we hope that people will be attracted to the wide open spaces, natural scenery, and our large patio that overlooks the ponds. We’ll be offering beer, wine, and healthy food in a beautiful natural setting.”

He added, “Come on out and see it for yourself!”

Keep an eye out on its website for upcoming events and classes. Kovsky said they have space available for private events as well.

The website is at www.robinhillsfarm.com. The farm is located at 20390 N. M-52.