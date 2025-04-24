A Hidden Gem of a Bookstore in Downtown Dexter

Walking into a bookstore can be a fun experience. Seeing the different titles, discovering something new and finding that right book to take home, having a bookstore in town really adds a great destination spot for local businesses.

Chelsea has Serendipity Books, Saline has the Fine Print Bookshop and Dexter has…The Fox and the Feather.

This unique shop in downtown Dexter is not strictly a bookstore, with its eclectic assortment of gift ideas including cards to art, but it does have a great selection of books, for all ages. The selection ranges from novels, children’s books, new releases, best sellers, local authors, graphic novels for teenagers to non-fiction and special editions of classic tales.

Rebecca Bischoff, the owner and operator of the shop at the corner of Main and Broad Streets in Dexter, said like everything in the shop, the books play a big part in their offerings. Working with a 700 square feet space, Bischoff said the shop is sort of a micro-bookstore.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a great assortment.

Bischoff said they want all ages to be able to find something. They want kids that come in to get excited when they see the displays meant for them and the adults with them to possibly find something new to read.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback,” Bischoff said of their book selection and customers reactions. “People are excited to see them.”

The excitement has led to a book club being created that meets once a month.

The Fox and the Feather very much takes the local approach, working to appeal to the community, so it can be a go-to place for people wanting to find a great gift idea while supporting local businesses, and if it’s not in the store than Bischoff can order it with fast delivery.

It’s worth a visit to see what they have. The shop is located at 3203 Broad Street, near the Dexter Creamery. You can also find The Fox and the Feather on Instagram and Facebook.

Photos by Lonnie Huhman