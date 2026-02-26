A Jump into the Cold Water of Dexter for a Good Cause

The Dexter High School (DHS) Polar Plunge is an important and fun event that aims to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Set for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, DHS Polar Plunge organizers (Jenni Davis and Kellison Kohler) are getting the word out on their upcoming plunge to help raise money for a good cause. They hope to double their fundraising efforts from last year.

That day at DHS, the new School Resource Officer, Deputy Ward, will be plunging, as well as many DHS teachers and students. The Dexter Community Schools central office team, including the new Superintendent, will also be jumping in wearing their Hawaiian costumes.

They’re trying to raise $10,000 so that “Connie, our much loved school jack of all trades and long time DHS employee, will have to jump as well.”

People can help by visiting the DHS fundraising page and make a donation at https://www.classy.org/event/dexter-high-school-cool-school-2026/e739122

Photo: Plungers at the DHS Polar Plunge in 2023. Photo: DHS