Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Webster Township voters should expect to see a ballot question in the coming year that would ask them to support a local millage that has been an important one for basic township operations.

It was during the Dec. 17 township board meeting that township supervisor John Kingsley introduced the discussion of addressing the township’s operating millage. He said the millage expires this month.

The last time the operating millage was renewed, in November 2014, it did at the millage amount it’s been rolled back under the Headlee amendment, which is now around 0.77 mills. Township voters did approve the renewal.

Advertisement

During that same vote in 2014, the township also put forth another proposal to restore it at its original amount of 1.16 mills, but that did not get voter support.

One question the township board will have to ask itself in the coming month is whether it will ask for a renewal of the current operating millage rate or will it ask voters if it can restore the tax back to 1.16 mills.

According to the Michigan Municipal League, the term “Headlee Rollback” became part of municipal finance lexicon in 1978 with the passage of the Headlee Amendment to Michigan’s Constitution.

“In a nutshell, Headlee requires a local unit of government to reduce its millage when annual growth on existing property is greater than the rate of inflation,” the MML website states. “As a consequence, the local unit’s millage rate gets “rolled back” so that the resulting growth in property tax revenue, community-wide, is no more than the rate of inflation. A “Headlee override” is a vote by the electors to return the millage to the amount originally authorized via charter, state statute, or a vote of the people, and is necessary to counteract the effects of the “Headlee Rollback.”

Kingsley said the operating millage is important because the township needs a base millage in order to bring in funding to help it survive and do the things that the township has to do.

The rest of the township board agreed the operating millage is a priority, so it will discuss it again at its January meeting. Determining when to put forth a ballot question will be part of the discussion next month.

“I would like to see it on the ballot at our earliest opportunity where there is an election with other things on the ballot,” Kingsley said.

As far as upcoming elections, at least at this point for 2020, there is a primary election in August and a general election in November. The township could possibly hold a special election in May.

Kingsley said with help from the township’s legal counsel he will draw up some sample ballot language for the board to review at the next meeting.