A Murder Mystery Crawl at The 109 Cultural Exchange in November

Hosted by Saline Main Street

Join us to hear some uncovered “Secrets of a Small Town” as described by famous crime novelist, Margot Page when she returns to her hometown of Saline, Michigan. But don’t be surprised when the evening takes a dark turn, because not everyone wants their secrets revealed. It will take a village to solve this crime!

A classic “whodunit” dinner theater experience with a twist, audience members will be traveling around downtown Saline, visiting various businesses, following clues and interrogating potential suspects, all the while enjoying food and beverages from some of Saline’s best downtown restaurants and shops.

This unique experience and story is the result of a collaboration between Saline Main Street and Mind the Gap Theater, bringing together professional, award-winning actors and amazing food for your enjoyment and delight.

DETAILS:

Tickets: $75 per person Seating is limited, so please purchase your tickets early!

Show Dates: November 7, 14, 21 & 26

Time: 6:30 – 8:00 pm

**Doors open at 6 pm, show starts promptly at 6:30 pm.

***If it was rated, this show would probably be rated as PG-13. There will be mentions of violence, and adult language. Please leave young children at home.

Ticket prices include a Four-course meal, with multiple beverage options (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic choices available). Please note any special dietary needs on your ticket purchase.