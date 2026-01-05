A New Development Plan wants to bring over 200 Residential Units to Scio Township

Pulte Homes of Michigan has introduced a residential development plan for the northeast corner of Jackson and Parker roads. Called Ember Grove, the plan has gone before the Scio Township Planning Commission and will now go before the Township Board seeking final approval.

The developer is asking for a rezoning of 69.74 acres from Industrial Research Park/Planned Unit Development (PUD) to PUD. According to the report by the township planning consultant, Carlisle Wortman Associates Inc., the applicant proposes a 259 unit mixed residential development on a 64.78-acre (net) site, consisting of 104 single-family units, 59 townhome units, and 96 duplex units catering to “two different demographics.”

After a public hearing and much discussion, the planning commission gave the plan an approval by a 5 to 2 vote and recommended it to the township board. The plan had gone before township planners a few times with the developer adjusting it. The recommendation to the board does call for the developer to further address some concerns.

One of the adjustments the developer made in their plan during the process with the planning commission was to increase the development’s open space from 35 percent to 37 percent and include an internal pedestrian pathway connecting some of the open space areas. The developer has also proposed including a pocket park with a playscape.

To meet the township PUD standards the plan must include some specific details. The township planning consultant said some of these details can be found in the plan that it would be a mixture of dwelling types, open space, trails and park space.

The plan would increase residential density in that area, which is outlined in the Jackson Road Sub-Area. It includes a provision of 24 acres of open space including connecting pathways. There would be pedestrian pathways along Jackson and Parker Roads, and there would be the installation of 1,200 linear feet of new water main along Parker Road which will improve looping and redundancy for the area.

The planner’s report said the applicant also states that they are open to discussing other more targeted community benefits that may be needed by the Township. One of these could be helping with the need to upsize the pumps at the regional sanitary sewer pump station. The applicant said it proposes a public benefit contribution of $150,000 to be used toward regional sewer system improvements

The plan is expected to go before the township board in an upcoming meeting.

Photo: A new development is planned for the NE corner of Jackson and Park roads. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

Map: The site map of the proposed development. Courtesy of Scio Township