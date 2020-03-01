Advertisement





THE WATERMOO is an 88-mile gravel road race on mostly gravel, some tarmac, and a road that is no longer a road with a river crossing in the farmlands of southeastern Michigan. To complete THE WATERMOO requires participants to work hard and patiently like the water oxen that once roamed the land many years ago. THE WATERMOO will be an honest challenge for most, and something riders will be proud of completing.

Local gravel cyclist Nicholas Stanko created the event with the help of the Ann Arbor Velo Club and Aberdeen Bike. After Stanko competed in the 2018 and 2019 Michigan Gravel Race Series, it became clear that southeastern Michigan needed an event that would challenge all levels of riders and help prepare those looking to conquer some of the toughest gravel events known to humankind.

The August 8th, 2020 event starts and ends at Timbertown in Chelsea, Michigan, and covers the most challenging terrain in the region with over 4,000 feet of punchy climbing that can destroy the strongest of rider’s legs if they aren’t careful. “At 88-miles, THE WATERMOO will be no walk in the park for those looking to get a taste of what makes longer gravel racing so rewarding.” shared Nicholas Stanko. “Elite riders at the front of the pack competing for the top 5 cash purse will be pushed to their limits to see who becomes the King and Queen of THE WATERMOO”.

THE WATERMOO would like to thank presenting sponsor: D&B Strategic Marketing, as well as Arbor Move, Jolly Pumpkin + Kitchen, Aberdeen Bike, Farm Sudz, Adams Sports Medicine and Ann Arbor Running Company. And we would like to recognize the City of Chelsea for supporting the event neighboring businesses Sheridan Books, Gestamp, and Jiffy for making parking available.

To learn more about THE WATERMOO, please contact Nicholas Stanko, Event Director,Cell: (734) 635-0072; nick@annarborrunningcompany.com.

NOTE – The next registration incentive is the 1st one hundred registered are entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to Jolly Pumpkin + Kitchen.