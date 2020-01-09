Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

A new business has opened in Dexter with the mission statement of, “caring for pets, beautifully.”

Called the Wolfe Pet Grooming Studio, this full service studio offers grooming to all breeds of dogs and cats. It opened a few weeks ago in the Dexter Crossing Shopping Center and is owned and operated by Corey and Nicole Wolfe.

Both said they are excited to be in Dexter and do what they love.

“The community has been very welcoming,” said Nicole. “The people here in Dexter are great.”

Corey is a 2012 Dexter High School graduate and has been professionally grooming cats and dogs for five years while Nicole has over 16 years of experience as a professional groomer. She grew up helping her mother who was a professional groomer and has worked as a groomer around the country, and has even groomed dogs for the show ring.

Both said they really enjoy working with the animals and really aim to provide an environment that is safe and gentle handling, so customers feel safe leaving their pets in their care.

Nicole said that each pet is unique and deserves certain care to help make its experience as stress free as possible. She said it’s kind of like a spa experience for the pets.

They offer grooming and bathing services that include: warm bath and conditioning treatment, hand drying with ear protection, nail trim and file, ear cleaning and plucking, eye trim, foot trim and hygienic trim. Full grooming includes all these things and a full body haircut.

Other offerings include a la carte services, such as a nail trim and file, ear plucking, eye trim, hygiene trim and gland expression. They also have a pet boutique with a select collection of products they use and recommend for keeping pets cute and fresh between grooming. They carry items like brushes, combs and detangler in a variety of scents as well as luxury collars, adorable clothes and delicious healthy treats.

One of the things they emphasized is that they use only the best, hypo-allergenic products and the safest, highest quality tools in the industry. They said if you like your pet primped and fancy, or rustic and natural, they can do it.

“All styles are customized to fit your lifestyle and pets’ needs and comfort,” they said and added that all are welcome especially those who think their dog would not like it.

Both bring their own talents to the studio. They said they have high standards and also enjoy the artisitic side of the grooming experience.

Corey said he loves to lavish pets with love and affection and he specializes in bichons, yorkies, and older pets with special needs. Nicole said she believes in treating dogs gently, “and that the most important part of grooming is building trust between the client, pet, and groomer.”

Wolfe Pet Grooming Studio is located at 7047 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. It’s open Monday through Saturday and hours are by appointment. To contact them and learn more, call 734-408-1388, or go to their website at www.wolfegrooming.com.