A New Plan for a Residential Development in Scio Township

A development plan is coming back to the Scio Township Planning Commission and Board of Trustees with the developer seeking a conditional rezoning of some land that was planned to be a 95- residential-unit, 55 plus age community.

Called the Piper Ridge Conditional Rezoning project, the plan went before the township planning commission on Nov. 24. The commission recommended the plan’s conditional zoning request for approval to the Board of Trustees, which will look at the plan and the request in an upcoming meeting.

In their report, the township planning consultant said the project applicant is M/I Homes, out of Bloomfield Hills. The project location is the east side of Parkland Plaza. It’s currently zoned PUD – Planned Unit Development, but the developer is asking for a Conditional Rezoning to MR-3 Multiple-Family Residential.

The plan has been adjusted a few times now. Here’s more from the planner’s report:

“The applicant requests a conditional rezoning from the current PUD – Planned Unit Development to RM-3 Multiple-Family Residential. The site consists of a vacant 8.82 gross acre (7.7 net acre) parcel found at the end of Parkland Plaza Drive, east of the existing cul-de-sac.

The site was previously approved as a PUD to allow for a 95-unit, 55+ age community in a centrally located single structure. The PUD as proposed was never constructed. We note that prior to the PUD designation of the property, the site was zoned MR-3 Multi-Family Residential.

The new conditional rezoning proposes a maximum of 54 multi-family units in 11 separate buildings. The previous submittal proposed 67 units in 13 separate buildings. The proposal has been reduced by 13 residential units and two buildings.

The development will provide a single point of access from the cul-de-sac bulb at the end of Parkland Plaza.

We note that the Planning Commission recommended approval of the previous version of this conditional rezoning request (67 total units) at their July 14, 2025, regular meeting.”

Now the request will go before the township board of trustees.