A New Residential Proposal Goes to Scio Township

A developer is hoping Scio Township will rezone a vacant property south of Jackson Road so it can build residential townhome units on it. This new proposal went before the township’s planning commission on April 28.

According to the township planner, the applicant, M/I Homes Inc, is requesting a conditional rezoning from the current PUD – Planned Unit Development- to RM-3 Multiple-Family Residential. The site consists of a vacant 7.7 net acre parcel found at the end of Parkland Plaza Drive, east of the existing cul-de-sac.

The township planner said the site was previously approved as a PUD to allow for a 95-unit, 55+ age community in a centrally located single structure. However, the PUD as proposed “was never constructed.”

The township planner noted that prior to the PUD designation of the property, the site was zoned MR-3 Multi-Family Residential.

The new conditional rezoning proposes a maximum of 67 units in 13 separate buildings with a single point of access from the cul-de-sac bulb at the end of Parkland Plaza. The development is proposed to be called “Piper Ridge.”

The proposed site is currently vacant and partially wooded. The township planner said uses surrounding the subject site include multiple-family residential, light industrial, medical office, and vacant woodlands to the east, and the Saginaw Forest (U of M property) is found southeast of the property.

The proposal was tabled by the planning commission, which means a decision on it has been delayed. The planning commission said it wants the developer to address some things noted in the meeting, including reducing the number of buildings proposed and further minimizing the number of trees planned to be removed.

Map of proposed site, courtesy of Scio Township