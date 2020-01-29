Advertisement





Scio Township Fire Chief candidate Andrew Houde. photo from his LinkedIn page.

| 2 minute read | By Lonnie Huhman lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Scio Township is moving toward hiring a new fire chief.

The Scio Township Board by a 5-0 vote at its Jan. 28 meeting authorized the township supervisor to direct the township’s labor attorney to develop a proposed contract for employment to Andrew Houde for the position of township Fire Chief.

As background to the decision, township board action said the township retained ECSI to conduct a national search for Fire Chief, which culminated in interviewing four finalists in October 2019. The township board also authorized the completion of required background investigations.

Advertisement

Houde has been a Battalion Chief for the Harrison Township Fire department for nearly 24 years.

According to his LinkedIn page, Houde began work as a firefighter/paramedic, rising through the ranks to the current position of Battalion Chief, held since 2010. His current job responsibilities include oversight and management of 1 of the 3 shifts, scheduling personnel, review of fire and EMS reporting done by subordinates, management of large-scale emergency incidents that occur while on duty.

LinkedIn is an online social network that focuses on professional networking and career development.

His education background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Service Administration and Associates Degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University and fire science certificate from Macomb Community College.

Houde was not in attendance at the Jan. 28 meeting.

In his letter of interest to Scio Township, Houde said he’s a dedicated leader and has experience in various leadership positions, such as serving as a union representative and on a pension board. He said he’s worked to further educate himself with honors at a university that uses FEMA’s curriculum for fire service administration, which he said helps prepare him to lead a professional fire service organization.

“As a visionary, community driven leader, I can build consensus and guide the organization through the challenges faced today and provide a blueprint for future success,” Houde said in his letter. “I bring the knowledge, skills, abilities, and experience that is needed for the Scio Township Fire Department to excel. I look forward to working with you throughout the process. Thank you for your consideration.”

Now the Scio Township Board wants to see that experience at work.

Scio Township Board trustee Irwin Martin said Houde looks like a strong candidate, so he’s excited to have him on board.