A Plan for an Open Space Preservation Development in Sylvan Township Moves Forward

The unique plan for 5601 Conway Road cleared a big hurdle at the July 17 Sylvan Township Planning Commission meeting.

At that meeting, the planning commission held a Public Hearing to consider the Final Development Plan for the Open Space Preservation Development (OPSD) at 5601 Conway Road.

In the report to the planning commission, the township Zoning Administrator said the applicant, Islandish Farms, LLC, was requesting review from the Planning Commission of a Final Development Plan for the Open Space Preservation Development at 5601 Conway Road.

“The project includes nine clustered single-family residence on the existing 21.92-acre site at 5601 Conway Road,” the township Zoning Administrator said. “The proposed OSPD includes 9 lots ranging from 13,906 square feet to 59,757 square feet and would preserve 15.18 acres of property in perpetuity for farming, natural open space, or park land.”

The township Zoning Administrator said an OSPD is defined as a residential development where the protection of substantial open space is the primary site development consideration, and the clustering or grouping of dwelling units and/or sites upon a small portion of the property is a fundamental feature.

The planning commission approved, with conditions, the Final Development Plan for the Open Space Preservation Development to allow the 9-lot clustered development at 5601 Conway Road as proposed in the June 17, 2025, revised project plans; because the project meets the purpose, scope, regulations, requirements, standards and criteria under section 805 for Open Space Preservation Developments.

One of the conditions is: “All required federal, state and local reviews and approvals will be required for this project prior to issuance of a zoning and/or building permit; including but not limited to Washtenaw County Road Commission, Washtenaw County Environmental Health Department, Township Engineering Consultant, Chelsea Area Fire Authority, and Chelsea Area Construction Agency.”

The plan will now go before the township board.

Map of 5601 Conway Road, marked by the red finder. Courtesy of Google Maps