5 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Scio Township Planning Commission has a proposal before it to transform a chunk of land that has had a lot of people wondering what will happen to it.

Called North Zeeb Commons, the proposal is a new development for the former headquarters for University Microfilms, Inc.-later known as Bell + Howell, ProQuest, and National Archives Publishing.

The proposal went before the planning commission on Nov. 25 for a public hearing. The developers/planners want to construct a new mixed-use development at 300 North Zeeb Road. The applicants/developers are Jeff Harshe and Greg Copp of MAVD in Ann Arbor with Tom Covert of Midwestern Consulting.

This map graphic is from the MAVD website.

After a lot of discussion, according to the planning commission minutes of Nov. 25, the proposal was tabled and the planning commission decided to postpone a decision on it. The vote to table it came after a public hearing that had some residents expressing concerns and the planning commission giving their own input, which echoed some of the residents.

According to the township’s public hearing minutes, one person expressing concern was Beth Lawless, who said the property in question is in her backyard and one of her concerns is of light pollution. She said she would like to see something go in there, but said the drive-thru lights will be on the back of her house and she feels the density is too great.

She said Jackson Road is more appropriate for this type of PUD, according to the hearing minutes.

Also cited in the public hearing minutes was Copp, who told the planning commission that this proposal is an evolution of the underutilized property.

He said the township master plan outlines that this site could be developed with mixed-use, office, industrial, residential and conservation areas. He said the zoning map is industrial, and it is within the Jackson Road overlay, and if the site were to be developed today, they could build a seven-acre industrial building.

On the MAVD website, the property is described as being at the northeast corner of I-94 and Zeeb Road, and there was an opportunistic acquisition of this 70-acre site in 2012 that was led by MAVD.

“The western 29.3 acres is ideally positioned for office and commercial development: zoned for office and industrial uses, excellent access and visibility from I 94, and a highly improved infrastructure, with redundant fiber, heavy power, and ample city water and sewer,” MAVD says on the website. “It is the former headquarters for University Microfilms, Inc. (later known as Bell + Howell, ProQuest, and National Archives Publishing). Preliminary MAVD studies indicate a 250,000–300,000 SF development is feasible.”

The MAVD website also says, “The eastern 40-acre parcel, zoned agricultural, has rolling meadows, wooded areas, and wetlands. With access via West Delhi Road at the eastern boundary of the site, this land is suited and zoned for future large-lot residential use, or could be rezoned for multi-family development.”

Harshe said, according to the hearing minutes, that they have acquired the site at 300 North Zeeb Road and North Zeeb Commons is a mixed-use plan that incorporates office use, commercial, hospitality and residential.

In the hearing minutes, Copp said the current building on the site is approximately four acres.

“To achieve what we are proposing and to meet the Township Master Plan goals of a mixed-use development, we are looking at proposing a planned unit development with specific requirements and benefits to the Township,” the minutes cited him saying on Nov. 25. “We are proposing a rezoning request for the preliminary PUD.”

He was further cited as saying there are a number of landmark trees that exist that were planted as part of the landscape for the current building; there is a small wetland area that is associated with the tributary to the Honey Creek at the northeast corner of the project; there is utility infrastructure that exists at the site; there is sanitary sewer and water main that served the building; there is a pond there that was built for fire suppression.

Copp said the concept they developed would have access via a private road with transitioning land uses from the freeway to the neighboring single-family residential, and that it will be a three-year project with four phases.

The minutes said the proposal’s multi-family residential phase of the project would be on the northeast corner while the commercial or retail phase will be along the frontage of Zeeb Road.

The plan calls for a hotel and office building to be built as well, and in the minutes, Copp said they plan for pedestrian access with sidewalks on both sides of the private road and also a pathway that would parallel the I-94-exit ramp along their site, through their site and creating an opportunity for that path to interconnect further to the east.

He also said there is 30 percent open space and they understand that traffic is a big concern. He said in the minutes they were in the process of completing an extensive traffic study, and have been meeting and discussing with the Washtenaw County Road Commission and Michigan Department of Transportation to prepare that study.

He said each of the land use areas would have their own stormwater management system.

Another township resident expressing concerns was Skip Davis, who was cited in the hearing minutes as saying his home borders on the intended project and as a retired sheriff with 27 years of experience, he is concerned about the proposed traffic plan. The minutes cited him as saying that if the development has roundabouts, how will residents be able to cross the road to get the sidewalk or use the pathways.

In the minutes, planning commissioner Will Hathaway was cited as saying he has reviewed the concerns of neighbors and the traffic is certainly an issue. He also said in the minutes that when there is a rezoning of a PUD, which becomes binding on the development on that site, the township becomes the enforcer of that law. He said the township needs to spell out what the benefits are to the township.

Planning commission chair Alec Jerome was cited in the minutes as saying with respect to the density, he does have a concern with what has been proposed. He said he wants to be sure it is congruous with development in this area.

Jerome was also cited as asking the applicant to address the mixed-use with respect to the commercial and residential being proposed because the township has had numerous recent applications with a similar mixed-use proposal. He said in the minutes they also need more information on the traffic study, patterns, and concerns voiced by the public and commissioners about that.

Additionally, he said he needs a better understanding of the calculations regarding open space and its implications on the natural features and connectivity to adjacent parcels, and he would like to see more information on the environmental impacts on the property with regard to the previous tenant, Honey Creek, and the plume.