A Q and A with the Milan Area Schools Board of Education Candidates

On November 5, voters in Milan Area Schools (MAS) will be picking two candidates to fill the seats up for election on the Board of Education.

There are four candidates (George Elder, Cassie Prior, Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez and Gary Taepke) running for the two spots on the MAS school board. A school board member serves a six-year term. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to the candidates for a Q and A, and was able to connect with three out of the four. STN hopes to run candidate Taepke’s Q and A in the near future.

Here are the Q and A’s:

George Elder

Why are you running for school board?

I started going to the school board meetings six years ago so that I could be more involved in my children’s lives. When I separated from my daughters’ mother the courts choose Milan school district because of their school ratings with reading and math efficiencies. As I continued going to the board meeting their priorities started to change and each year these changes have resulted in a decline the academic success of our children. In the past two years in the Milan Middle School our children have not been able to enter the cafeteria without identifying their pronouns. I am unsure what this has to do with their education. The teaching staff has completely dissolved and we are just hiring to fill a vacancy without the board of education playing an active role in the hiring process. They are just voting them in and not interviewing these new hires, which is an important role of our board. Our student count is dropping because of parents having different political views than our board of education. A good portion of our board members have spouses that are either teachers or Para pros. They are retaliating against our children based on these different political views. This has become more about politics instead of the education or our children.

What experience and knowledge can you bring to the board?

I am a single parent of a multicultural family, a marine, and a small business owner in my community. I have had to learn to put my personal feelings and my political views aside in order to make my children and business successful in my community. I feel like these skills will also help me in order to put our children’s educational needs as a priority and to take the politics out of our board of education.

Bio information:

Age: 45

Job: Federal employee (because of Hatch Act I cannot identify my job title), small business owner, disabled veteran US Marine Corps

Family: Single father, lived in Milan for 15 years. I have a biological daughter that is 14, and an adopted daughter that is 15

Education: Bachelor’s degree applied science in computer forensics

What issues or important matters is the school board facing?

As I mentioned above I feel like we need to concentrate on the needs of our children. One of the most important issues that we are running into is that our school district’s lack of funding. I feel like this is directly related to our reading and math scores mentioned on niche.com. These scores are what brings in students not only from our district but also from school of choice. Parents are choosing to send their kids to other school districts with better educational opportunities and more funding and as a result our school district is losing out. We need to bring these numbers back up in order to maintain our school needs.

Cassie Prior

Why are you running?

I joined the board in December 2023 following a resignation, and I’m running for re-election to continue making a positive impact on Milan Area Schools. My commitment is to enhance student outcomes through advocating for improved resource allocation and policies that strengthen educational programs. I am dedicated to shaping the future of education in our community and believe my ongoing contributions can make a meaningful difference. I am committed to the success of my community and believe that starts with a strong educational system.

What experience and knowledge can you bring to the board?

I offer a year of dedicated service on the board, including extensive board training, coupled with the perspective gained from having my children educated within our district. Their graduation provides me with a valuable sense of objectivity, enabling me to consider how decisions impact the broader student body. Additionally, my 13 years of professional experience with a government-funded organization, specifically through my employment with the state of Michigan, further enriches my qualifications by giving me insight to how large entities are managed.

Bio Info: Age, job, family, education:

My husband and I have been married for 21 years, and we relocated our family to the Milan School District a decade ago after a positive interaction with an elementary school secretary. Both of our teenagers have recently graduated from district programs but are still with us at home while they navigate higher education and skills-training. Since 2011, I have worked with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, currently serving as an analyst for the Division of Continuous Quality Improvement. I hold a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Arts in Social Science, both from Eastern Michigan University.

What issues or important matters is the school board facing?

The main challenge our district faces is the lack of a foundation allowance increase for the 24-25 school year. This paired with a large cut to designated mental health funding, impacts our ability to retain special support staff and experienced teachers, both crucial for maintaining a stable classroom environment. To address this issue, a sinking fund proposal will be on the ballot this fall. If approved, this fund would provide dedicated yearly resources for safety and infrastructure improvements. This would, in turn, allow us to reallocate general funds towards hiring and retaining valuable staff.

Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez

Why are you running?

I am running for the position of Milan Area Schools Board of Education Trustee because I am deeply committed to enhancing our public education system and serving our community. My goal is to advocate for students, staff, and families, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued. With a passion for improving educational opportunities for all students and a strong belief that my personal experiences bring valuable insights to the board, I am dedicated to fostering a supportive, inclusive and effective learning environment. By addressing key issues and working productively and diplomatically with my fellow Trustees and the Superintendent, I will contribute positively to the success and well-being of our schools and the broader community we serve.

What experience and knowledge can you bring to the board?

With extensive experience in mentorship, collaboration and leadership, I am well-prepared to continue my service on the Milan Area Schools Board of Education. As an Associate Professor at the University of Michigan, I mentor students and junior faculty, and oversee a research group. My professional role as departmental Associate Chair for Faculty Affairs and my personal commitment and role as a Girl Scouts Troop Leader in Milan reflect my dedication to guiding and supporting others. I bring valuable insights from my extensive previous involvement and leadership in the PTO, my service to the district-wide Sex Education Advisory Board, and as a current Trustee on the Milan Area Schools Board of Education. My background in community service and education uniquely positions me to advocate effectively for our schools.

Bio information: Age, job, family, education?

I am 44 years old. Originally from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, my husband and I moved to Milan in 2013, seeking a tight-knit community with great schools. I am a proud mother of two Milan Middle School students and a proud wife of my husband, who has worked for Milan Area Schools since 2017 as an elementary school paraprofessional. Professionally, I am an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. I earned my bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in public health and a Doctorate in epidemiology. I teach undergraduate and graduate-level courses in the areas of physiology and epidemiology, mentor doctoral students, and lead the Center for Midlife Science, a research program focused on healthy aging and disease prevention.

What issues or important matters is the school board facing?

Our district boasts numerous strengths, including dedicated teachers, compassionate paraprofessionals, supportive families, and exceptional students. Our schools are well-equipped, and the community, including families and local businesses, consistently supports our district. Most importantly, our students are eager learners, exploring their world with enthusiasm. However, we face significant challenges. The nationwide educator shortage and state-wide limitations on public education funding threaten our district’s ability to maintain high-quality education. Declining enrollments, although not a unique problem of ours, further strain our resources. Addressing these issues requires prioritizing the recruitment and retention of talented educators and support staff through competitive compensation, supportive work environments, and relevant professional development. To address budget limitations and reduced enrollment while maintaining excellence, we must strategically allocate resources, enhance operational efficiency, and invest in targeted programs that maximize educational outcomes and support for our students.