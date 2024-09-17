A Rash of Larcenies Hit Dexter Neighborhoods

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking Dexter residents to be aware of a crime on the rise in the community, and they are also looking for any information connected to the incidents.

The crime is larcenies from automobiles, specifically unlocked ones.

Through the city of Dexter communication, the WCSO sent out a message to the Dexter community saying deputies are investigating larcenies from automobile incidents that occurred in the Dexter Crossing, Huron Farms, and Westridge subdivisions.

“Unknown suspects entered unlocked vehicles and removed valuables. No arrests have been made at this time,” the WCSO message said. “The incident remains under investigation by area deputies. If you see anyone in the above area acting suspicious please call 911.”

The WCSO said these “burglars are opportunistic and look for the easiest way in and out. The more you can secure your property the less likely you are to have your home broken into.”

They offered some tips to help protect vehicles and personal items inside:

– Lock all doors and windows

– Do not leave your keys in the car

– Park your vehicle in your locked garage if you have one

– Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle

– Get motion sensors for lights around your residence

– Install and always set a home/car alarm

– Know your neighbors

– Join a neighborhood watch

The WCSO said if anyone has information then please contact them at 911, through their confidential tip line (734) 973-7711 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.