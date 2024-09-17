September 17, 2024 Donate
Log in

Community, Dexter, Dexter Government, Michigan, Scio Township, Washtenaw County

A Rash of Larcenies Hit Dexter Neighborhoods

Submit An Event

Advertisements

A Rash of Larcenies Hit Dexter Neighborhoods

by

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking Dexter residents to be aware of a crime on the rise in the community, and they are also looking for any information connected to the incidents.

The crime is larcenies from automobiles, specifically unlocked ones.

Through the city of Dexter communication, the WCSO sent out a message to the Dexter community saying deputies are investigating larcenies from automobile incidents that occurred in the Dexter Crossing, Huron Farms, and Westridge subdivisions.

“Unknown suspects entered unlocked vehicles and removed valuables. No arrests have been made at this time,” the WCSO message said. “The incident remains under investigation by area deputies. If you see anyone in the above area acting suspicious please call 911.”

The WCSO said these “burglars are opportunistic and look for the easiest way in and out. The more you can secure your property the less likely you are to have your home broken into.”

They offered some tips to help protect vehicles and personal items inside:

– Lock all doors and windows

– Do not leave your keys in the car

– Park your vehicle in your locked garage if you have one

– Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle

– Get motion sensors for lights around your residence

– Install and always set a home/car alarm

– Know your neighbors

– Join a neighborhood watch

The WCSO said if anyone has information then please contact them at 911, through their confidential tip line (734) 973-7711 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media