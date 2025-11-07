A Second Chance for a Gathering Place: Nonprofit Targets Community House Renewal

The Greater Milan Area Community Fund is taking a $50,000 gamble on The Community House in Milan.

“We hope the architects really give us good news,” said Cassie Prior, who is leading the project evaluating the potential of the building for restoration for the Greater Milan Area Community Fund and its parent organization The Community Foundation of Monroe County. “We’re taking a risk investing this money, but it’s worth the risk to have this community house for this town.”

On Oct. 21, Milan City Council gave approval to the GMACF to spend $50,000 to look at the structural needs of the Community House. If the building is salvageable, either the city or the GMACF will renovate the building. If not, the building will be torn down.

Now that the city has approved the GMACF’s role in the project, it’s under legal review. When there is no confusion about the relationship going forward, the GMACF will hire a historic preservationist and architect to look at the building. Prior hopes work starts on the building early 2026.

Top Priority

In the chamber-sponsored candidate debate newly re-elected Council Member Shannon Wayne said her top priority if the city were given $1 million would be restoring the Community House. Newly elected Council Member Marie Gress also mentioned the building as a priority.

“It’s exciting to see the Greater Milan Area Community Foundation step forward with an interest in the Community House,” Wayne told The Sun Times News. “I look forward to seeing the results of the inspection and stabilization plan. The Community House has been such an important part of Milan’s social history, and it would be wonderful to see it brought back to life as a welcoming place for our community to gather again.”

Historic Real Estate

City Council Member Dave Snyder, who along with Prior serves on the boards of both the Greater Milan Area Community Fund and its parent organization, The Community Foundation of Monroe County, first brought the idea forward.

The Community House, previously used by Henry Ford to store soybeans used to make paint for automobiles, was purchased by Milan city in 1948 after Ford closed the Milan soybean operation and moved its coil operation to the Ypsilanti plant. It has been used for many purposes over the years, but has more recently sat vacant.

“With all of [Dave Snyder’s] experience working with the other properties he’s done downtown he recognized this Community House as something that could be saved though the GMACF,” Prior said. As secretary on the board Prior agreed to present the idea to the city council. She has also agreed to spearhead the project along with another member of the board, avoiding conflicts of interest for Snyder.

“There is so little real estate left [in Milan],” Prior said, adding she’d love to see the ideas the community has for the building.

Partnerships

Prior said part of the mission of the Greater Milan Area Community Fund, which has been around about 20 years, is to create partnerships in the city for sustainability.

“I’m really excited about the project,” Prior said. “I think it’s a good way for the GMACF to really contribute to the city, something that will last for generations.”

“We also want people to know we’re out there and we’re available to help,” Prior said. “We’re here to help organizations through grants, partnerships. Sometimes we can’t fund things, but we can help others fundraise for their organization; we can provide advertising through word of mouth.”