A Serious Medical Emergency at Dexter Area Fire Station #2

A medical emergency on December 29 saw Dexter Area Firefighters working to revive an individual who arrived at the fire station by vehicle that morning.

After hearing varying reports about an emergency at Dexter Area Fire Department’s Station #2, the Sun Times News connected with Dexter Area Fire Chief Doug Armstrong to ask about it.

Armstrong couldn’t offer up too much information, but he did say the firefighters on duty at the station did work to revive an individual that morning.

Armstrong said at approximately 10 a.m. on the 29th, during the swirling snowfall, “a vehicle pulled into the fire station with a patient laying in the backseat.”

The patient was a man. Armstrong said the man was the only one in the vehicle, other than the driver.

He said firefighters assessed the patient and determined they were not breathing and had no heartbeat.

“The patient was quickly moved inside the fire station where resuscitation efforts were started,” Armstrong said.

Dexter Firefighters from Stations #2 and #3 were assisted at the fire station by HVA (Huron Valley Ambulance) personnel and Washtenaw County Sheriff Deputies. Station 2 is at 12154 N. Territorial Road and Station 3 is in Webster Township at 5775 Webster Church Road.

Armstrong said “attempts to revive the patient were not successful.”

He said the sheriff department is investigating and would be contacting the next of kin.

No other details were given at this time. The Sun Times News has reached out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office for more details and will update the story as soon as possible.