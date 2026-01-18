A Strong Showing by Milan Swim and Dive

The Milan Boys Swim and Dive Team traveled northwest on January 17 for the Dexter Invite and what would be a good day overall.

The Dexter Invite was a unique competition where no team scores were kept and it was a chance to showcase the 9th and 10th graders as they swam in a separate division and could earn awards.

The Sun Times News caught up with Milan Varsity Swimming and Diving Head Coach Dan Heikka to ask about the invite.

“We swam well on the day and had lots of great times, and a few lifetime bests,” Heikka said.

Here are the results from Coach Heikka:

In diving: Caleb Furlong finished 2nd and Luke Keel was 5th for the younger division, while Jonathon Ringbloom was 6th in the older division.

For the Medley Relay the Team of Owen Stripp, Cam Garcia, Dylan Nichols and Hank Bobicz finished 10th in the older group. The team of Ryan Johnson, Caleb Furlong, Jameson McShane and Koleton Tolfree took 4th in the 9-10 group.

For the 200 Free: Tadas Zukovskis was 6th in the 11-12 group. Joe Bilyk was 16th, Cedric Tumusiime was 13th, Ian Satterly 12th, and Alec Markham took 6th.

In the 50 Free: Stevie Garcia was 41st, reed Neuvirth was 33rd, Hank Bobicz took 31st, Owen Stripp was 29th, Landon Brice was 28th. In the younger group, Ethan Rice was 21st, Cory Tumusiime was 20th, Ryan Johnson 17th, Caleb Furlong 11th and Tolfree took 12th.

In the 100 Fly Dylan Nichols was 11th in the 11-12 group and McShane was 5th in the 9-10 group.

For the 100 Free 11-12 group, Stevie Garcia was 23rd, Brice 18th, Neuvirth 17th, Cameron Garcia was 10th. In the younger group, Rice was 16th, Bilyk 11th, Tolfree 6th and Markham 3rd.

The 500 only had one Milan entry, as Ian Satterly took 11th in the 9-10 group.

The 200 Free Relay older group of Cam Garcia, Brice, Stripp and Nichols took 7th. The 9-10 group of Markham, Tolfree, McShane and Furlong took 3rd. The B group of Bilyk, Cory T, Cedric T and Rice took 6th.

In the 100 back Zukovskis was 6th and Stripp 16th for the 11-12 group. Ryan Johnson was 7th in the 9-10 group.

In The 100 Breast, Bobick was 16t in the 11-12 group, while Cedric T was 10th and Cory T was 9th in the younger group.

The meet concluded with the 400 Free Relay where Zukovskis, Garcia, Nichols and Neuvirth were 6th. The young group of Markham, McShane, Satterly and Johnson took 5th.

Photos by Stephen Cook