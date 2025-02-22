A Tradition of Excellence: Silver Maples Secures Fourth Consecutive Choice Community Award

Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Choice Community Award from Holleran for the fourth consecutive survey period. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the heartfelt connections, vibrant community spirit, and unwavering dedication that define life at Silver Maples. Holleran, the premier research and consulting organization specializing in employee and resident engagement and satisfaction benchmarks for senior living communities nationwide, recognizes only the most outstanding communities with this honor.

This recognition places Silver Maples among an elite group of communities that have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in fostering a culture of genuine engagement and heartfelt satisfaction for both residents and employees. The Choice Community Award is more than just a badge of honor—it is a reflection of a community where residents’ voices are cherished, connections flourish, well-being is nurtured, and personal fulfillment is a daily reality. This accolade highlights Silver Maples of Chelsea’s outstanding stakeholder engagement, earning the community a place in the top 15th percentile of the Holleran National Benchmark nationwide.

“At Silver Maples, residents experience a deep sense of purpose and holistic well-being, as reflected in their impressive engagement scores—85th percentile in Fulfillment and 80th percentile in Well-Being. These achievements underscore the community’s dedication to nurturing an environment where residents thrive both personally and socially, with ample opportunities for growth, connection, and wellness,” states Holly Ridenour, President and CEO. “With over 90% of our residents recommending Silver Maples, it’s clear that our welcoming, enriching environment truly makes a difference.”

“A particular point of pride is the exceptional performance of our Culinary Department,” Ridenour adds. “Resident feedback on food quality, menu variety, special requests, and overall dining experience averaged an impressive 95.5% compared to Holleran benchmarks. Chef’s kiss to this amazing team!”

Christine Walley, President of Holleran, emphasizes the profound significance of this distinction: “This prestigious recognition showcases the incredible work being done to cultivate strong, meaningful connections within communities. It reflects the dedication of organizations that prioritize the engagement and satisfaction of both their employees and their residents, understanding that when both are supported, the entire community thrives. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding achievements and the profound impact they have on building environments where people feel valued and engaged.”

Silver Maples’ continued recognition through the Choice Community Award underscores its unwavering commitment to creating a vibrant, nurturing environment where both residents and staff truly thrive. Backed by over 30 years of solid research and uncompromised measures, Holleran’s benchmarks help communities like Silver Maples maintain high standards of engagement and satisfaction, ensuring it remains a place where joy is shared, connections are cherished, and life is lived to the fullest.

Holleran has the largest benchmark of its kind, measuring both resident and employee engagement in the senior living space. Currently, the benchmark comprises more than 156,000 resident and employee surveys, from over 350 organizations across 36 states, DC and Canada, all completed within the last three years. Check out the complete list of Choice Community Award Winners for 2024.