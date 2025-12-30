A Traffic Light Is Coming to One of Dexter’s Busiest Intersections

Photo: The intersection of Parker Rd at Shield Rd in Lima & Scio Townships. Photo courtesy of WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is pleased to announce an upcoming project at the intersection of Parker Road and Shield Road, located on the border of Lima and Scio Townships.

This project, scheduled for the 2026 construction season, was prompted by WCRC’s ongoing monitoring of traffic congestion and safety. To address these concerns, WCRC successfully secured a $280,000 Federal Carbon Reduction Program (CRP) grant to fund the installation of a new traffic signal. This signal is designed to alleviate congestion during peak travel hours and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by improving traffic flow and reducing vehicle idling.

Construction is expected to take place in the spring of 2026. To minimize the impact on commuters, the intersection will remain open during work, though motorists should anticipate lane restrictions and flagging operations.