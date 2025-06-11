A Vacancy on the Saline Area Schools Board of Education

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education has an opening. The school district announced on June 11, that it is “seeking a local citizen to serve on the Board of Education until December 2026.”

The vacancy came about with the resignation of school board trustee Brad Gerbe, who said on June 10 that he was stepping down because this coming fall he would be employed as a teacher with Saline Area Schools. The school district said Gerbe recused himself from the remainder of the board meeting on June 10, and his resignation is effective June 21.

Now the board is looking for a replacement. The district said the appointment by the Board to fill this vacancy shall be “by majority vote of the sitting board members.”

The school district’s announcement said, “The Board of Education is committed to appointing a Trustee who is deeply dedicated to students, meets the needs of our staff, and values feedback from parents.”

Interested applicants should submit a Notice of Interest Form or email Board Secretary Darcy Berwick (berwickd@salineschools.org) by June 24. The Board will interview applicants at a Special Board of Education Meeting 6:30 p.m. onMonday, July 14.The meeting is open to the public and available via livestream.

Questions about service on the Board of Education may be directed to Board President Michael McVey (mcveym@salineschools.org) or generally to the whole board (sasboard@salineschools.org).