by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

After 20 seasons and over 300 wins, Todd Blomquist is stepping down as the coach of the Chelsea Varsity Girls Basketball team.

The Chelsea School District officially announced his retirement on March 5.

“The successes the program has had would not have happened without his leadership over the years,” the announcement said.

From the Chelsea Bulldogs Twitter

Blomquist leaves behind a winning legacy with multiple SEC and playoff District championships. In the 2018-2019 season, he coached the team to championships in the SEC, District and Regional with a record of 24 wins and 2 losses.

His career record is 307 wins to 153 losses. This season saw his team going 17-4. Chelsea lost to Eaton Rapids in the district opener.

CSD Athletic Director Brad Bush said in an email that, “Todd’s teams have been a model of consistency over the years.”

“In his 20 years as head coach, he has won over 300 games,” Bush said. “This puts him in a very select company in the history of basketball in the state of Michigan.”

But Bush said more importantly, “Todd has created great relationships with his players.”

“Each winter dozens of them come back to participate in the annual alumni game and watch the current team play games,” Bush said. “He has been able to build a strong base of alumni that feel connected to the program and team. That only happens through strong relationships with his players. I want to thank Todd and his staff for all they have done. I also want to congratulate him on a tremendous coaching career.”

Although he will be missed, Blomquist is stepping down for good reasons.

“I know it is very cliché, but I plan on spending more time with my family,” Blomquist said. “I have two daughters aged 5 and 10 months. I have gone from a high school basketball in the late 80’s early 90’s to a college basketball player and immediately starting coaching after my playing days were over. Before 2006 when the girls season moved to the winter I coached both boys and girls basketball. So I have not had a “normal” summer break, Thanksgiving break, holiday break, for over 30 years and never as an educator.”

In thinking about the team this past season and all of the players he’s coached, he said each team was special to him.

“I know that my former and current players understand the amount of time, passion and effort I put into the Chelsea Girls Basketball program. Chelsea is a special place to teach and coach,” he said. “The support and mentoring I received throughout my career from parents and administration was amazing. I am extremely thankful Wayne Welton took a chance on a 26-year-old who thought he knew it all 20 years ago.”

As for his next steps, he said he doesn’t have any firm plans, but does plan on continuing to teach at Chelsea High School. He said he feels he will stay connected with basketball in some way and added maybe he will even help the next head coach, he doesn’t know for sure.

“I really don’t see myself running away from the game that has provided so much joy in my life, but I have no firm basketball plans at this time,” Blomquist said.

When asked what he liked about coaching, Blomquist said there were so many things, but some specific ones stand out.

“I enjoyed everything about coaching, but mostly the lifelong relationships that I have built with players, parents, opposing coaches and others through the game of basketball,” Blomquist said.