| 2 min read | from AAA |

A record 115.6 million Americans will be traveling this year

More than 3.6 million Michiganders are expected to travel for the holidays this year. More Americans than ever on record – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season, from Sunday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. That is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9% over last year. More than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects delays to be the worst on Thursday, Dec. 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.

“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Travelers in Michigan should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the sixth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.”

More Michiganders than ever on record will drive this holiday season

Automobiles: 3.3 million Michigan residents, the most on record, will drive to their holiday destinations.

3.3 million Michigan residents, the most on record, will drive to their holiday destinations. Planes: With 3.8% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the year-end holidays, with 201,773 Michiganders expected to fly – the most since 2004.

With 3.8% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the year-end holidays, with 201,773 Michiganders expected to fly – the most since 2004. Trains, Buses, and Cruise Ships: Travel by these other modes will reach 112,687, 3% more than last year.

Rushing home for the holidays

For the 104.8 million Americans traveling by automobile, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts only marginal delays throughout the holiday week. Nationally, drivers could experience double the travel times on Thursday and Friday afternoon, although New York City and Washington, D.C. could see triple the delays.

“With kids out of school and many Americans taking extended time off for the holidays, drivers will experience only incremental delays throughout the week. Although congestion will be lighter than normal, knowing when and where major delays will likely happen will help save time and reduce stress this holiday season,” says Trevor Reed, a transportation analyst at INRIX.

City Worst Day to Travel Peak congestion period Delay Multiplier Atlanta Thursday, Dec. 26 4:30-6:30 PM 1.3x Chicago Thursday, Dec. 26 4:45-6:45 PM 1.3x Detroit Thursday, Dec. 26 4:30-6:30 PM 1.4x Los Angeles Thursday, Dec. 26 4:25-6:25 PM 1.6x New York Thursday, Dec. 26 4:15-6:15 PM 2.7x Washington, D.C. Thursday, Dec. 26 4:00-6:00 PM 3.0x

The holidays can be a stressful time; AAA encourages drivers to maintain a cool head, and focus on reaching their destination safely. AAA offers these tips to help prevent road rage:

Do Not Offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes, or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.

Be Tolerant and Forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it is not personal.

Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 9-1-1 if needed.

Gas prices are expected to drop in time for the holidays, members can save even more with Shell

Gas prices steadily declined in November, paving the way for even cheaper prices for the year-end holidays. AAA expects most motorists to see gas prices drop before the new year, but will likely be slightly more expensive than last December’s national gas price average of $2.37.

As an added bonus for holiday road trippers, AAA members who register in the Fuel Rewards at Shell program through Dec. 31, 2019, can receive an additional 25 cents per gallon discount on their first fill-up after registering as a new Fuel Rewards member, on top of the everyday 5-cent discount (30 cents total).

AAA to rescue more than 853,000 at the roadside

More than 853,000 motorists nationwide will call AAA for assistance at the roadside this holiday season. Dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble. AAA recommends motorists take their vehicles to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out on a road trip. And remember to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles at the roadside. It’s the law in all 50 states.