| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

I caught up with Mike Casey, owner of Aberdeen Bikes in Chelsea, at a pop-up event at Agricole Farm Stop, also in Chelsea, to hear more about something cool he has been selling at the local market. What could a bike shop owner possible have to contribute to a local market supplied by area food producers? That was my question.

Coffee.

“We’ve been selling coffee here at Agricole for about three months,” says Mike. “This is such a cool place and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

It suddenly made sense. Next to their water bottle out on a ride, mountain bikers’ and road cyclists’ favorite beverage could very well be a brew with a burger in town post-ride. But the runaway favorite pre-ride drink, when it’s time to fire up your metabolism to ‘get your motor runnin’ and head out on the highway,’ is resoundingly a strong cup ‘o joe, usually black, like their gears after a good ride.

Owner of Aberdeen Bikes, Mike Casey, has a lot of fun with his dog’s coffee.

The pairing works well for Mike at Aberdeen. He has a lot of fun with coffee in his shop and it’s really good coffee too.

“Maybe three years ago a customer of mine came into the shop and told me he roasted coffee asking me if I would like to sell it in the store,” explains Mike. “I tell him, ‘No. Why would I do that? It makes no sense at all.’”

As the customer browsed around the bike shop, Mike gave the idea a second thought. Mike then had an idea and told him that he would sell the coffee if he could make his own label. The local coffee roaster agreed and Mike decided to have some fun with it.

“That’s my dog Hildegard,” Mike told me pointing at the label. “We started out selling Hildie’s Blend, a standard roast and grew it from there. I let the roaster choose what to sell because he’s the expert. I just want to make fun of my dog.”

Since opening in June 2019, Agricole has put $250,000 back into the pockets of local producers.

Hildegard is a fixture in Aberdeen Bikes walking the floor and greeting customers. Mike put the bags of coffee out with Hildie’s picture on the label, and it was an instant hit. Several months ago, the locally roasted Hildie’s Coffee hit the shelves of Agricole Farm Stop.

“It’s just something silly to have fun with,” says Mike. “My wife and I find all of this incredibly amusing.”

Located on the corner of Jackson and Main streets in Chelsea, across the tracks from the Clocktower, Agricole Farm Stop could be described as a local market with a coffee shop. The store is stocked by local food producers and artisans. Since its opening in June 2019, Agricole has put almost a quarter-million dollars back into the local economy – helping the little guys.

As cool as the Agricole setting is, (and if you haven’t yet visited, you should), and as fun and lighthearted as Mike’s coffee sounds, eventually somebody is going to taste it. That’s when the truth comes out: Are we selling a gimmick here or real coffee?

I wanted a taste. In full disclosure to Mike, I told him I owned and operated the Foggy Bottom Coffee House in Dexter for 12 years. We too roasted our own coffee. It was a blast, and I miss it. I also mountain bike and spend a lot of time at the DTE Foundation Trail system a few miles north of Chelsea. I felt qualified to judge.

I took a sample of Hildie’s City Blend. It is a good, solid medium roast. I had to wait a bit to let it cool down. The running joke around my old shop was that the coffee guy couldn’t drink hot coffee.

I took a sip and was immediately struck with the one thing I look for in light to medium roasts – life. Similar to good wine, good coffee will have a brightness that you can feel in the back of your mouth. This coffee had that action and I was sold at that point. Overall it was a smooth cup and the finish was pleasant, not overpowering. You could talk to someone after a cup without offending them with your coffee breath.

“Not only is this fun and I get to make my own label, but holy cow this is good coffee!” effuses Mike. “I’m sure that’s why people keep buying it.”

He’s right.