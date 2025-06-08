Across Washtenaw County, Communities Raise Flags, March, Celebrate Pride Month

Community members waved the U.S. and Progress flags, marched through the city, and shared a meal at Chelsea’s 10th annual Pride March and Picnic on Saturday June 7 at Pierce Park.

Equality Chelsea MI along with other community groups, planned the march this year.

The event is one of many planned for Pride Month. Organizers in Dexter, Chelsea, Milan and Saline kicked off June by raising Pride flags – symbols of community membership and visibility.

June 7 Milan also had a Pride event and parade at Tolan Square. Speakers included Washtenaw County Prosecuter Eli Savit, Milan Councilmember Josh Kofflin, Organizer Laura Russeau and others.

photography / Karen Lambert

Washtenaw County Prosecuter Eli Savit was among the speakers at Milan’s Pride Event June 7 at Tolan Square.

At Chelsea’s Pride March and the following picnic, hosted by St. Paul United Church, Joanna Whaley, civil rights activist and advocate for spirituality of the LGBTQ+ community, spoke of her experiences as a transgender woman – and struggles when she no longer felt welcome at the church she’d trusted when she’d read the words on the building “Everyone Is Welcome.” She said her children were at the picnic with her, at their first Pride event.

“Michigan is for everyone,” Whaley said. “Chelsea is for everyone. Where I live in Downriver is for everyone and, yes, for those who have a flag that may make you cringe – it’s for them – and for those who fly a Pride flag it’s for them.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell spoke of her concern with voices that try to silence others and with those who want to remove laws that allow same-sex marriage.

“We will be united and we’ve got to be kind and we’ve got to believe that love is love,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell, to a crowd of all ages that filled the area around the pavilion at Chelsea’s picnic.

Chelsea Human Rights Commissioner Chair Mary Keaton spoke about the present as a time where “we struggle between staying informed and protecting our peace.” She addressed how to be an effective ally, telling allies to respect the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community, take action, and value progress over perfection.

“To our LGBTQ+ friends here today: You are loved, you matter, and the world is better with you in it. It is an honor to celebrate with you – not just this month, but always,” Keaton said.

photography / Karen Lambert

At the Chelsea Pride March participants held up signs and flags.

Stonewall Uprising:

Pride Month grew out of the Stonewall Uprising on June 28 in New York City 55 years ago. The events took place during a time when members of the LGBTQ+ Community could lose their jobs or be arrested for their sexual orientation or gender identity. When police officers tried to arrest members of the LGBTQ+ community who were at a gay bar, people resisted, which resulted in a riot and protests for several days.

Joyful Resistance:

Ash Eichner-Pendell, acting secretary for ARC in Milan, a group organized to promote tolerance and acceptance and provide a safe space for LGBTQIA+ individuals, said that while Pride month started as a riot it’s continued as a celebration.

“It’s a form of resistance to come together and celebrate and be joyful. Joy is an act of resistance in the year 2025,” Eichner-Pendell said, later adding, “we want people to remember this is what it’s about, celebrating who you are and your beautiful selves and coming together as a community.”

Upcoming Events:

Eichner-Pendell and Beth Vandergrift are planning a Pride Celebration from 12-3 p.m. on June 28 at the Center for Innovative Studies at Milan High School.

While the date is highly significant, Eichner-Pendell said that was a happy coincidence. For the event ARC hired drag performer Mia Cole, to provide a drag storytime and performance—partly in an effort to dispel negative myths about drag performers.

In addition, Eichner-Pendell and Vandergrift will give presentations at the Milan Senior Center, including one June 11 on LGBTQ+ history and one on June 18 on Gender Expression.

The many events in Chelsea include a Pride Prom at Chelsea Party Loft June 21 and a Pride Month Labyrinth Walk, Saturday, June 28, 1 p.m., at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, in Chelsea.

More information is available at: https://www.arcmilan.org and https://equalitychelsea.org.