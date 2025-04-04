Additional Information on Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant Overflow

Per Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy guidelines this message is to provide notice of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) event at 247 Monroe St, the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The event began at 10:30 p.m. 4/2/2025. Due to high levels of rainfall, the WWTP was overwhelmed and unable to handle the volume of influent. Flooding that was contained to the plant grounds caused disinfection to cease.

The water leaving the plant was partially treated and going to the Saline River. By 7 a.m. the influent volume reduced to levels the plant could treat but the disinfection system could not be brought online.

The effluent is high in bacteria and contact with the Saline River should be avoided until further notice.

All questions should be directed to Acting City Manager Elle Cole at ecole@cityofsaline.org or (734) 429-4907 x2211.