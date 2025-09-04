Additions and Remodeling are coming to Saline’s Heritage School

There are some planned changes coming to Heritage School that should add to the educational experience for the students and staff at the building for the fourth and fifth grades.

The plan for the school was presented at the Aug. 26 school board meeting by Saline Area Schools Executive Director of Operations Rex Clary, who went before the board to give the details. This is a project funded by the 2022 bond with the actual work expected to begin next spring and finish in August 2027.

Overall, Clary said the work will add four additional classrooms, about 8,500 square feet, as well as 2 courtyards and common spaces. The school will see a new Innovation (STEAM) Lab, Art room, Small Group Rooms, and classrooms.

“We are looking forward to adding additional educational, common, and courtyard spaces at Heritage School, with work expected to start during the spring of 2026,” Clary said.

In total, the project will add over 8,500 sq. ft. to the building and see 4,300 sq. ft. remodeled. Clary said the north addition will create a new STEAM space, providing the opportunity for additional collaboration between Innovation Lab and Art classes while the south addition will add two additional classrooms and a resource room.

Clary said bidding is taking place this fall with the work expected to begin in the spring, with plans to open the new spaces by the 2027-2028 school year.

“This project is possible thanks to our community members who voted in support of the 2022 bond” said Clary.