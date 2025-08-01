Additions to Saline High School are set to Open

Two big bond projects at Saline High School (SHS) are set to open just in time for the new school year.

In her July 29 Community Message, Saline Area Schools (SAS) Superintendent Rachel Kowalski said, “The High School STEAM Center and Weight Room are planned to open on schedule by the start of the school year.”

Work on these two projects began over a year ago and now they are set to be unveiled. These are part of phase one of projects that voters approved in November of 2022 with the passage of the $180 million bond. Both are big additions to SHS.

The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Center is located adjacent to the front entrance of the high school, facing Campus Parkway, and an expanded weight room is located at the rear of the building, connected to the auxiliary gymnasium.

The school district said the STEAM Center “is designed to promote mixed-use across many departments, clubs, and groups at the High School, and will be available for Community Education activities and rentals.”

The center includes “a flex space to host larger events with the ability to seat approximately 125 people, an open collaboration classroom outfitted with small group meeting rooms, a Robotics practice field, and dedicated workshop spaces designed for STEAM programs like Robotics and Science Olympiad.”

The school district said the new weight room is expected to triple the footprint of the existing weight room to help SAS “meet increased demand by athletic teams and Physical Education classes before, during, and after school.”

At its groundbreaking, Ashley Mantha, Saline’s Athletic Director said, “The expanded weight room will afford Saline’s 35 varsity teams and Physical Education classes increased access to the weight room, new equipment, and more space to condition and prepare for their respective seasons.”

A public Grand Opening is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27. More details will be shared in the near future.

Photo of the Weight Room courtesy of Saline Area Schools