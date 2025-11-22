Adrian High School’s “The Outsiders” Is A Hit

Under the direction of Adrian High School’s Emily Gifford, the manager of the Julianne & George Argros Performing Arts Center, fifty-four actors opened the season with the Christopher Sergel play “The Outsiders,” based on the book by S.E. Hinton.

The Outsiders looks at life in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma. The themes are all too familiar. All through time, there have been notable rivals. Whether it’s the Hatfields & McCoys, Sharks vs Jets or any variant of the have’s vs the have nots, it is a story that has repeated throughout American history. In the Sergel script, it is the Greasers vs the Socs.

From the moment you walk into the theatre, you are taken back to the late 1960s rural America. Gifford’s set was constructed entirely from wooden pallets and provides a striking visual. The flexibility of the set provides for smooth scene changes. It was a highly creative design that enhanced the entire production.

The Outsiders set. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

In her director’s notes, Gifford’s words provided the perfect description. “When I chose The Outsiders for this year’s production, I was drawn not just to its place as a classic story but to the heart beating underneath it. At its core, The Outsiders is about belonging, wanting to be seen, wanting to matter and trying to find your way in a world that doesn’t always make that easy.” And on that premise, Gifford delivered.

Led by junior Alex Coumoundouros as Ponyboy, they stayed true to one of the show’s main themes, which is to “stay gold,” which translates to trying to “hold onto goodness, courage and the belief that understanding each other can make all the difference.” As the play unfolds, it shows how difficult living up to that standard can be.ophomore Aidan Leake plays Ponyboys sidekick Johnny, greasers both. James Yoder, a senior, portrayed Soc Bob and his best bud Randy, played by freshman Colin Mathis. Bringing the muscle to the greasers was senior Kai Yuen as Dallas, who was always ready to rumble. Trent Aneed as Two-Bit, another greaser, with Christian Marecel (Darry) and Noble Wilt (Soda Pop) played Ponyboy’s two brothers. Sophomore Gaby Tapia (Sandy), Bob’s girlfriend and junior London Braddy (Cherry) portray two Soc girls who can straddle both groups of kids.

With a cast as large as The Outsiders, blocking the fight scene that ended Act I is a challenging task. With everyone fighting, the stage was full of action. As often happens, teens lose control when fighting, ending with Soc Bob getting stabbed to death. Suddenly, Ponyboy and Johnny are left realizing what they have done, as the lights fade to black.

While Act I dealt primarily with anger and jealousy, Act II is about personal anguish and the beginning to understand the true costs of continuous fighting. Ponyboy and Johnny hide out in an old church and feel increasingly isolated and lonely. After venturing out of hiding to eat at a restaurant, the pair decide to give themselves up and face the consequences of their actions that resulted in a death.

Gifford did a brilliant job when Ponyboy and Johnny are confronted with their true defining moment. The church they were hiding out in was on fire, with young children trapped inside. Without hesitation, both, along with Dallas, run inside to save the children. While they save the children, they are burned. Johnny critically.

As Johnny slowly slips away, Ponyboy is left to face his fate. It is when things are at their bleakest, that he is finally able to take an honest look at his life and choose a different path. The Outsiders is a difficult play to perform well. It has violence and prejudice wrapped in the innocence of teenagers coming of age.

Alex Coumoundouros as Ponyboy. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

Not knowing what to expect, given the difficulty inherent when staging a play like The Outsiders, it was a pleasant surprise watching this performance. The cast was creative in taking the S.E. Hinton story and personalizing it. Well done.

Adrian High School will produce their spring musical Hadestown (Teen Version) in April 2026. For a couple of hours of entertainment, you can’t miss checking this group of talented actors out.