Advertisement





The Chelsea basketball team saw its post season run cut short after a stunning fourth quarter rally by Adrian ended the Bulldogs season with a 52-51 loss in the district opener at Onsted Monday night.

The Bulldogs nailed three triples in the opening quarter to take a 15-13 lead after one and took control in the second with a 19-9 run in for a 34-22 halftime lead.

Ross Stofflet scored eight in the quarter and Adam Hauser seven to spark the Bulldogs run.

Chelsea began to struggle in the third scoring just six points, but Adrian didn’t exactly burn up the nets eithers as the Bulldogs led 40-31 after three.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs lead grew to 45-31 to start the fourth, but as they say the wheels fell off the bus.

Adrian went on a 14-0 run to tie the game at 45 with just under two minutes remaining. Another Maple triple made it 17 straight and gave them a 48-45 lead.

The Bulldogs didn’t quit and a Ross Stofflet triple gave Chelsea the lead, but Adrian answered to take a 52-51 lead with four seconds left and the Bulldogs could not connect to end the Chelsea season.

Stofflet finished with 19 points and Hauser 15 to lead the Bulldogs.

Jaylen Woody and Jordan Fansler added six points each, Owen Brown three, and Lucas Hanifan two.

Chelsea finishes the season with a 13-8 overall record.