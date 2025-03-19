Adult Leaners Institute Announces its April Classes  

April brings showers…and butterflies, native plants, heroes, music and so much more.

April also brings Easter, and a fitting way to prepare for that most solemn of feasts is with Reverend Daniel Pezzica’ s third and final In-Person and Zoom class on the History of Church Music on April 1 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chelsea.

Given the impact of recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on our culture but sometimes even on our personal lives, Peter Van Hoek’s In-Person and Zoom class exploring Significant United States Supreme Court Opinions at the Cedars of Dexter on April 3, will be of particular interest.

With the arrival of spring, you may want to learn how to Attract Butterflies to Your Garden from Carol Brodbeck on April 7 at the Chelsea Senior Center. In her In-Person and Zoom class, you will learn what flower colors and shapes attract butterflies and what items they need in order to pollinate your plants. And, their courting behaviors may leave you surprised and delighted.

The four towns in western Washtenaw County, Dexter, Manchester, Saline, and Chelsea are all within about twelve miles of each other. Yet, as Grace Shackman has shown in previous classes, they each have unique histories. In her In-Person classes on April 9 and 16, she will compare the history of Dexter and Saline, including a look at their original Native American inhabitants as well as the different aims and of the two men who founded the two cities.

Eddie Rickenbacker and Wendy Zielen’s own grandfather are the inspiration for her In-Person and Zoom class on Bravery and Innovation: Early Aviation Heroes on April 11 at the Chelsea Retirement Community. Her thrilling stories of these intrepid World War I aviators, many of whom came from Michigan, will fascinate and awe us.

Mike and Cathy Muha’s trip to Scotland a few years ago generated a love for the New Scotland, that is, Nova Scotia, of North America. Their In-Person class, Adventures in Nova Scotia at the Chelsea Senior Center on April 25, will include insights into the history as well as a look at the natural beauty of Nova Scotia. Preceded by a visit to Campobello in Maine, the Muhas will provide a tour of the Cabot Trail of Cape Breton Island, as well as visits to Quebec and Montreal on the way home.

If you had “A Hard Day’s Night” with “Sargent Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, you will want to “Let it Be” in Bill O’Reilly’s class, The Beatles – Everything You Never Knew at the Chelsea Senior Center on April 21. You and “Eleanor Rigby” are going to enjoy this In-Person and Zoom walk down “Penny Lane”.

Barbara Gregorson’s In-Person class at the Chelsea District Library on April 29 comes just in time for you to learn about Native Plants…what to plant, where to plant and how to find native plants for your own garden. She has a special interest in teaching adults with special needs how to garden and has also coordinated a children’s gardening program. To register for this FREE class, you need to call the Library at 734-475-8732 x 219.

In addition to ALI catalogs at various locations in the area, more information can be accessed at ALI’s website at info@ALIMichigan.org or using the QR code below. You may also call (734) 292-5540 and leave a message.

If your organization would like to be a site for ALI classes and has Wi-Fi access, please contact the office and leave a message