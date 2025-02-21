Adult Leaners Institute Announces its March Classes

While sleet slithers down the window panes and your arthritis wreaks havoc on your joints, Tamara Ekhatib’s second In-Person Winter Cooking class on March 4 will help you endure what’s left of winter. Using leftovers to concoct delicious meals will not hasten spring but at least we can forget about digging out our bikinis. And enjoy eating our class materials.

Hank Muir and Chris Lenahan will continue with the remaining three classes in their four-part In-Person film class, Exploring Musical Theatre on March 7, 14, and 21. As usual, the three films featured in the March classes will be accompanied by brief histories of the productions, information about the composers, lyricists, and locations, plus fascinating trivia that enhance the joy of watching the films.

There’s oil in this sweet mitten! Lots of it. Michigan has about 60,000 oil and gas wells, 4500 of which are currently producing oil or gas. On Monday, March 23, Steve Daut will put aside his Mark Twain persona to talk about Finding Oil in Michigan. Texas, you can eat your heart out.

Lewis and Clark, the Pony Express, Oregon Trail, railroads, Mormons, gold and greed, romance and cruelty. Katherine Wilson will focus on twenty-five events that defined America’s Westward Expansion (1787-1890) on Wednesday, March 9. This is an In-Person and Zoom class.

Perhaps since Adam and Eve walked out of that garden wearing clothes, people have been crossing dressing. And for a variety of reasons. Sometimes non-conformist attire has been ignored. At other times, cross dressers have been ridiculed and even killed. As Susan Nenadic will show in her In-Person class on the History of Cross Dressing on three Mondays, March 10, 17 and 24, “Sex is biological; gender is social.”

“How do poems grow?” asked Robert Penn Warren. His answer: “They grow out of your life.” On Thursday, March 27, Reverend Daniel Price offers us the poetry that has grown out of his heart with his In-Person class, Personal Poetry Reading: Life’s long and Winding Road. “It is poetry,” he says, “that matters in how we see the world and what we do with what we see.”

Some of the most powerful and beloved music in the human repertoire has been in praise of God. In his In-Person and Zoom class, History of Church Music, Part II, Reverend Daniel Pezzica continues his discussion of the hymns, cantatas, oratorios and other music from the Reformation to more recent times. Come prepared to be awed.

