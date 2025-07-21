Adult Learners Institute Announces its Fall 2025 Kick-off

The Adult Learners Institute of Chelsea (ALI) supports life-long learning through an array of classes for adults. ALI will host its Fall 2025 Kick-off on Tuesday, August 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Chelsea District Library’s McKune Room. Refreshments will be served, and some of the fall instructors will give “sneak peeks” of their courses.

Topics will range from musical theater, local history, travel, cooking, to science and sports.

Student responses on the classes have included: “Presenter was knowledgeable and thought provoking,” “made complex subject understandable,” and “lively presentation, excellent photography.”

Look for the Fall 2025 catalogs in the mail, which contain a complete description of the courses and Registration Forms. Those interested can register by mail or online. To request a catalog, either email or telephone.

Connect with ALI at:

ALI Michigan website: https://alimichigan.org

Emal: [email protected]

Mail: ALI Michigan, P.O. Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118

Phone: 734-292-5540