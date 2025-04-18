April 17, 2025

STN Staff

ChelseaDexter

Adult Learners Institute Announces its May Classes

Adult Learners Institute

The Adult Learners Institute of Chelsea, MI has announced three May classes for its spring term.

Friday, May 9 Kathy Sano Bernard will present an in-person class at the Chelsea Senior Center, Japanese Incarceration During WWII: An Inside Look, in which she will share personal stories of her parents’ and grandparents’ experiences in relocation camps in the U.S. and Canada.

What 1904 event could draw over 19 million people from around the world? In his in-person class on Thursday, May 15, at the Manchester District Library, John Haugen will describe the many attractions of the St. Louis World’s Fair 0f 1904, an exposition which featured advances in the fields of science, technology, agriculture, and foreign relations.

Spotlighting the work of female artists who propelled the arts from academic traditions to the 20th century, art historian Edwin Hoffman will continue his series on women artists with Women Artists of the 20th Century, held on three Fridays, May 16, 30, and June 6, at the Cedars of Dexter. This class is both in-person and Zoom.

These are the final classes of ALI’s Spring term. The ALI Fall Kick-off event will be held on August 5, from 10:15 AM to 12:30 PM in the McKune Room of the Chelsea District Library, where the next classes and instructors will be introduced.

In addition to ALI catalogs at various locations in the area, more information can be accessed at ALI’s website at info@ALIMichigan.org, using the QR code below or calling (734) 292-5540 and leaving a message.

