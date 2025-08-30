Adult Learners Institute Announces Sept. 2025 Classes

The Adult Learners Institute of Chelsea, Michigan supports life-long learning by offering classes in the Five Heathy Towns area of Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge.

ALI Michigan’s Fall 2025 season opens with another musical theater series by Hank Muir, who will give an in-depth look at the career of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Students will watch performances from all Sondheim’s productions and learn why this Grammy and Oscar winner is so adored and admired. The three-part in-person series begins Sept. 17 and continues the next two Wednesdays (Sept. 24 and Oct. 1) at the Chelsea State Bank (Downtown Office).

Attendees will learn about what goes on behind the scenes in movie and theatrical productions in History of Theatrical Projection Design presented by Rick Frendt, an engineer who has worked over the past 40 years as theatrical director, set designer, and projection designer. Follow the evolution of this technical art from painted scenery and magic lanterns to modern digital scenery. This in-person class will be held on Sept. 19 at the Chelsea Retirement Center, Dancy Building.

Those who sign up for Nancy Zander and Bill Bacon’s Financial Fraud and Prevention will learn how to identify, investigate, and prevent financial fraud—and find out what to do if victimized. Both presenters are officers of the Chelsea State Bank (Downtown Office) where the in-person class will be held on Sept. 25.

Brazil is more than sunny beaches and carnival—its diversity lies not only in its geography but also in its climate and people. In cooperation with Washtenaw Community College, Roseangela Laurence, a native of Brazil, will present Exploring the Diversity of Brazil’s Five Regions. Learn about such areas as the rainforests of the north, the wild central area, and the picturesque cities of the south. These in-person and Zoom classes will be held on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 at the Cedars of Dexter.

Fall will also see the course Football for Dummies: Keeping it Simple. Paul Schudel, a retired football coach who worked at the University of Michigan for part of his career, will go back to the very basics, explaining the job of each player, coach, and official. This class is in-person and through Zoom. It will be held on Sept. 29 at the Chelsea Senior Center.

Intrigued by far-away places, but have no chance of going to them? Join Rhoda Perkins-Boyer as she re-visits two countries in southeast Africa in New from Kenya and Zambia! on Sept. 30 at the Chelsea State Bank (Downtown Office). Rhoda and her husband Joe Boyer were glad to meet old friends in Kenya. At their hotel in Zambia, elephants walked through the hotel grounds on their way to feast at mango groves. This class is both in-person and on Zoom.

Online registration is available through ALI Michigan’s website, www.alimichigan.org. For further information, email [email protected], write to ALI Michigan, PO Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118, or scan the QR code below.