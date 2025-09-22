September 22, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Advisory: Maple Road (Foster) Bridge Reopened

STN Staff

DexterPublic Safety

Advisory: Maple Road (Foster) Bridge Reopened

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has reopened the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge following an emergency closure.

During the closure, WCRC engineers determined that the bridge’s post-tensioning system had failed due to a broken steel cable. As a result, the bridge’s load rating has been reduced to 5 tons.

Motorists are advised that the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge remains safe for travel but is now restricted to vehicles under the new weight limit. Drivers of heavier vehicles should seek alternate routes.

WCRC will continue to monitor the bridge and provide updates as necessary.

For more information, visit www.wcroads.org

Latest articles

Sharon Twp: Notice of Special Election Registration

STN Staff

WAVE Announces Service Changes for Fiscal Year 2026

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News