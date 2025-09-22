Advisory: Maple Road (Foster) Bridge Reopened

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has reopened the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge following an emergency closure.

During the closure, WCRC engineers determined that the bridge’s post-tensioning system had failed due to a broken steel cable. As a result, the bridge’s load rating has been reduced to 5 tons.

Motorists are advised that the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge remains safe for travel but is now restricted to vehicles under the new weight limit. Drivers of heavier vehicles should seek alternate routes.

WCRC will continue to monitor the bridge and provide updates as necessary.

For more information, visit www.wcroads.org